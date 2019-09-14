Tasks Before New Solid Minerals New Helmsmen

As the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State, Uchechukwu Samson Ogah settle down to work, there is high hope that they will consolidate on the achievements of their predecessors and revive the sector as desired. ABAH ADAH writes.

igeria, as a country, is so blessed with a land space that is richly endowed with various kinds of minerals, as virtually all the States of the federation have at least one. This is a money spinning avenue for the economy if properly harnessed. But unfortunately, these potentials are yet to transform into wealth commensurate to their economic value to the country and its citizenry.

The solid minerals sector’s present contribution of 0.6 per cent in 2018 (from 0.3 per cent in 2015) to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a shame when compared to what Botswana, DR Congo, Namibia, among others, have done with their solid minerals, as they become the economic face of the aforementioned countries, yielding them a lot of foreign exchange earnings in the process. This leads to more contribution to GDP of which these economies are now better for it.

Prior to the discovery of crude oil, the Solid minerals sector was a major pillar of the Nigerian economy with its contribution to GDP reaching up to 5 per cent at a time before it was abandoned for Oil and Gas in 1960s and 1970s. Since then, funding and investment were at their lowest elb, and most of the mineral deposits have remained unmined, while the little produced mainly by artisans were either exported crudely without payment of royalties or smuggled out of the country.

It was in the light of all these that the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) was given the mandate to increase the revenue generated from the sector, broaden the sector’s capacity to create jobs, and implement policies that will engender sustainable mining at the inception of this administration in 2015.

The Ministry, under the leadership of the immediate past Minister (now Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum), Kayode Fayemi and Minister of State, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, was able to diagnose and categorise the challenges militating against the development of the sector.

And after due consultations, they came up with a 10-year valid roadmap designed to be used from 2015 to 2025 to address the challenges, derisk and reposition the mines and steel sector for optimal performance.

Though the implementation of the roadmap had begun and was on until the dissolution of the last cabinet, marking the end of President Buhari’ first term in office, much more remains to be desired if the objective of government to make the sector economically viable again after decades of inactivity is to be attained.

As the new Minister, Olamilekan Adegbite and the new Minister of State, Uchechukwu Samson Ogah step into the big shoe following the inauguration of the new cabinet by President recently, it is expected that they will sustain the momentum if not surpass it in tackling the challenges and returning the sector to the path of economic prosperity.

Addressing The Challenges

While presenting the score card of their stewardship for 3½ years before the dissolution of the last cabinet, former Minister of State, Bawa Bwari captured the challenges succinctly to include: Insufficient budgetary allocation; lack of geosciences data, which discouraged investments in the sector; weak institutional capacity of the supervising ministry; limited cooperation between federal and state authorities; limited supporting infrastructure; low productivity; informal mining and community challenges; weak ease of doing business and perception issues; and protracted litigation on legacy assets.

“As a result, the mining sector, which used to flourish before the discovery of oil, became comatose, contributing only 0.03 percent to the GDP. Generally, morale was very low and the ability of the ministry to act as regulator for the sector was severely impaired,” he lamented.

However, bankable geological and geoscience data is very critical to attracting investment to the sector. And this, according to experts, can be achieved through proper exploration which, in itself, poses a major risk.

This is because it is capital intensive, and after investing in it, the treasure expected may or may not be there as desired, and because many investors want to be convinced that they have a particular mineral in a particular place before investing in mining, to be certain of value for their money, that risk must be taken first by someone as part of measures to derisk investments and make the sector attractive.

Hence, the commencement of the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP) by the ministry in 2018 with the award of N15billion contracts valid for 12 months to five exploration companies for the purposes of exploring priority minerals like Gold, Lead, Zinc, Iron Ore and Rare Earth Metals. Delineated areas arising from these activities are to be blocked and concessioned to technically and financially competent mining investors.

Also, the result of the aeromagnetic survey of the country that Fugro carried out in 2006 covering various mineral deposits across the country but which it refused to release due to non-payment has been paid for and retrieved. The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency is said to be using the data currently to explore for strategic minerals, and have made some interesting new discoveries which confirm the existence of Base metals in Ebonyi State areas, and gold in Osun and Kaduna states in addition to previously known areas of mineralisation.

The Ministry has also acquired diamond core drilling rigs and assaying equipment for the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency for use in geosciences data generation

Market observers said, the onus now is on the new ministers to intensify efforts towards completing the projects on schedule and ensuring that everything put in place to actualise the dream of sufficient bankable become realised.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that over the years, poor budgetary allocation made it impossible for the ministry to fulfil its role as a regulator. The Ministry’s annual budget rose from N1 billion in 2015 to about N7bn in 2017. The government further approved the sum of N30bn (approx. $100m) as intervention fund meant to help fund exploration projects to generate critical geosciences data, and other necessary regulatory framework for sectorial growth.

Support was also secured from the World Bank in the form of a loan of $150m for funding the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (Mindiver) programme, a critical component of this to be used to provide technical assistance for the restructuring and operationalisation of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), among others.

And since the Nigerian Mining landscape is dominated by artisanal and small scale miners who find it difficult to get loans from banks mainly because of the high interest rates, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI), established a N5 Billion Artisanal and Small Scale Miners Financing Support Fund to make funds available at a concessionary rate of 5 per cent, with first disbursements to begin under the National Gold Purchase Scheme.

However, LEADERSHIP reports that these artisans and small scale miners whom this fund is to assist have said they could not access it due to the stringent conditionality attached.

On the revenue challenge, records from the Nigeria Custom Service indicate that while the Mining Sector had a total of 2,670 exports from 2013 to 2017, royalties were paid on less than half of them. Moreover, it was learnt that documentation and other processes were untidy. To increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP and plug loopholes in the royalty payment regime, a new Mineral Export Guideline was developed to take care of false declarations, and under-valuation of commodities for export.

While the guideline provides that all mineral exports shall be inspected by government appointed pre-shipment agents who would render quality and quantity control services, and monitor pricing. Experts said, as a matter of exigency, action needs to be expedited on the process of approving this guideline which is still being looked into.

Moreover, to strengthening Ease of Doing Business and address perception issues, efforts to amend and fine-tune some of the laws and remove obstacles to make participation in the sector easier for investors, have been made.

The ministry was to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) to ensure the implementation of the 3-year tax holiday for new investors.

Already, relevant public institutions are being worked upon to guarantee 100 percent repatriation of mining investments or profits while eliminating import duties on mining equipment brought into the country.

Also, the operations of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO)-the Cadastral System is being upgraded with the introduction of online mineral title administration to make the MCO more transparent and accessible while also reducing Mineral title processing from 45 days to 15 days. Six zonal offices have been established, one in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Aside the earlier mentioned challenges, it is worthy of note that the Nigerian Steel Industry has grossly underperformed over the years.

The current estimated local steel demand which stands at 4.5 million tonnes per annum, out of which only 30 per cent of the local requirements are met by local steel companies using 100% scrap as raw material.

It is however pleasing to note that some of the private steel plant owners like the African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd; KAM Steel; and WEMPCO have acquired mineral titles in preparation for steel production, using iron ore instead of scrap iron or steel.

African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd, in particular, has invested $600 million in the development of their steel plants located at Lagos, Ikorodu, Ogijo, Agbara, Abuja and Port Harcourt. They are also building a captive power plant in Kaduna, using Nigerian coal.

Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASC) which has been a subject of confusion as to whether the federal government was repossessing it leaving it to private hands has remained over 95% completed since the 1980’s when effort at building it was gathering momentum. An audit carried out at the instance of the ministry by experts some time in 2018 confirmed this and the hope of having Ajaokuta which was believed to be the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation begin operation was raised as the report said that the company would require about $365 million to be completed.

However, the Minister of State, while speaking shortly before leaving office said the complex external infrastructure which Ajaokuta needed for operation when it is completed may still delay its operation further. One who expect that under the new Ministers, the jinx which has prevented the operationalisation of the complex for about 40 years after its foundation laying will be broken.

On Mines Environmental and Safety Issues, market analysts stressed that, Sustainable management of the nation’s mineral resources by ensuring environmental justice, remains another responsibility of the ministry, and it has prioritised the reclamation of abandoned mine sites nationwide, especially mining epicenter then like Enugu (coal) and Jos (tin).

But how far this has gone still remains a question to be answered as at today.

The Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committees (MIREMCO), were also reactivated in all the states of the Federation for effective operations. A nationwide monitoring and enforcement of environmental compliance by mining operators was conducted to reduce mining operational hazards.

In response to the frequency of earth tremors in Nigeria, especially in Abuja and its environs, the ministry acquired high sensitivity seismometers for use in monitoring and detecting earth movements and earthquake related activities locally and internationally.

Prospects

As part of contributions to the energy policy for the invigoration of the coal sub-sector and the concession of Nigerian Coal Corporation coal blocks, a Project Delivery Team (PDT) has been inaugurated. This is in furtherance of government’s aspirations to ensure that coal fired power plants generate 30% of the nation’s electricity by the year 2020.

And in support of the Food Security Programme of this Administration, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency carried out exploration for Phosphate in Sokoto State and discovered phosphate rich areas that could support the establishment of fertilizer plants. Currently, test drilling is ongoing within the mineralised corridor and some newly discovered areas in Kebbi State. Discussion is ongoing with OCP (largest phosphate producer in the world) of Morocco to carry out cross beneficiation tests for NGSA.