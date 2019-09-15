HEALTH
20 Reasons To Start Drinking Lemon Water Daily
In man’s endless bid to be as healthy as humanly possible, fruits and veggies has a front row seat due to their super dual ability to flush out toxins and yet nourish the body with all the minerals and vitamins it needs. At the helm of the super fruits and veggies family is the lemon fruit. Drinking a glass of lemon infused water every morning has being known to help eliminate toxins, cleanse system and floods your body with necessary nutrients and immune boosters. The health benefit of drinking lemon water daily is almost too numerous to count. Below are twenty reasons why you should make it a lifestyle habit.
- Relieves constipation.
- Gives you cleaner skin
- Reduces stress level
- Gives you better breathe.
- Promote weight loss.
- Good for your brain.
- Great bone builder.
- Low in calories.
- Excellent for pregnant woman.
- Good for the liver
- Help to stabilize sugar level
- Protect your body from disease.
- Revs your metabolism
- Prevent cold and flu
- Rehydrate your entire body.
- Keeps your eyes healthy.
- Natural Anti- inflammatory
- Reduces blood pressure.
- Vitamin and mineral rich
- Detoxifies your body.
MOST READ
Presidential Poll: Issues As Supreme Court Beckons
I Will Make Plateau’s Economy Most Viable In Nigeria – Lalong
As Wike Takes On PDP
Rumble In PDP Over Who Becomes Diri’s Running Mate In Bayelsa
Round One: Federal Lawmakers Who Won, Lost At Tribunal
20 Reasons To Start Drinking Lemon Water Daily
Kogi Plans Free Medical Treatment For Indigent Patients
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME15 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Bayelsa PDP Guber Primaries: Alaibe Drags PDP, Douye Diri, Others To Court
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
UNIMAID Turns Down Visually Impaired Candidate
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Northern, Southern Leaders Differ On National Livestock Transformation Plan
- SPORTS16 hours ago
Goalkeeper Enyeama Plans Return To Super Eagles After 4 Years
- NEWS2 hours ago
1,000 Nigerians Ready To Return Home – Air Peace Boss
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
- NEWS12 hours ago
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects