Alaibe Drags PDP, Others To Court

The former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court over alleged manipulation of the processes adopted during the September 3rd Governorship primaries in Bayelsa State.

He alleged that the party brazenly robbed to allow for the emergence of Senator Douye Diri as its flag bearer.

But the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, as a political ally and that they remain brothers despite the outcome of the September 4th Governorship primaries of the Party.

Chief Alaibe, who approached the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa in a suit numbered FHC/YNG/CS/99/2019 also included as defendants, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Embeleakpo Alale, for himself and representing the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the PDP allowed to be delegates at the elective state congress of the PDP in Bayelsa State held on September 3, 2019.

Also joined in the suit as defendant is Doubra Kumokou, for himself and on behalf of the Three Ad-Hoc Delegates allowed to be delegates at the elective State Congress.

Alaibe is seeking, with an application, for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.

The suit, which was filed in pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, seeks answers to questions bordering on obvious non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2010, the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution and Election Guidelines, by the state chapter of the party in the conduct of the ward congresses, inclusion of local government council officials in the delegates’ list and procedure for inclusion of three ad-hoc delegates.

Senator Diri also said efforts were ongoing to reconcile all aspirants in the September 4 primary election of the party and that the PDP was formidable enough to win the November 16 governorship election in the state.