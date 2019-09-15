APC: Group Backs Fresh Congresses In Rivers

…As Court Orders NWC To Suspend Exercise

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF) has declared support for the conduct of a fresh ward, local government and state congresses for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

This is as a Rivers State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Letom Nyordee, has temporarily restrained the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC from going ahead with Congresses scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, who spoke in a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, expressed the hope that fresh congresses will genuinely reconciled all aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Wali said: “The position of my group is that we need to be honest to ourselves, first and foremost. All these talks about reconciliation, to me, it sounds more like market-place bargaining. You take this you take that.

“For a democrat, I don’t think that is what I want. What I want is to get the people involved in the process. When people say they want reconciliation, I say no; what I want is congress.

“When I say congress, I mean the real congress where everybody is participating in a process that is free, fair and credible.

“At the end of the day, result comes, people will know that it was handled clearly. No body was cheated, everybody was free to come and pick forms and they came and contested and lost.”

He insisted that Minister of Transportation and leader of APC in the state, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, were not the cause of the crisis in the party.

Wali, who is also an APC chieftain said: “I don’t think Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe are the problems of the party because everywhere in this world, in any democracy, in any political party there functions, people have different things that motivate them in politics.

“Politics is a function of people coming together to defend their interests. The difference now is how you conduct yourself in trying to protect your interest. That is the problem. It is not that people shouldn’t disagree. Do you understand?

“Let’s go back to the democracies of the world that we try to copy, from, people disagree. If you go to US, there are tendencies before now, if come to Britain the same thing. But, when it comes to general good, the best interest of the majority, people conduct themselves in the best interest of the society.

“The problem that we have here is that we don’t even understand the democracy we aspire to have. We are personalizing issues and that is where I have issues with. You cannot because I disagree with you call me names.”

Meanwhile, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has temporarily restrained the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC from going ahead with the scheduled congresses in Rivers State pending the determination of a suit challenging the decision of the party’s national leadership to organised a fresh congresses in the state.

The Court also restrained the Isaac Abbot Ogbobula-led Caretaker Committee of the party from functioning pending the determination of the substantive suit, which was filed against the APC NWC by one Ibrahim Umah and 22 others.

The Court has however fixed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, for hearing of the substantive suit.