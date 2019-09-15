Communal Conflicts: Using Alternative Dispute Resolution Approach To Restore Peace

Communal conflicts have become one of Nigeria’s most deadly and destabilising security challenge. Because its causes are so varied, complex and localised, no part of Nigeria is immune from it. ERNEST NZOR writes on the effects of conflicts on society and why Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Approach is being recommended by National Orientation Agency (NOA).

There has been an increasing evolution of conflict in Nigeria since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, ranging from political violence, insurgency, ethnic and religious conflict, militancy and more recently banditry and kidnapping. Conflicts have had dire consequences on the socio-economic condition of Nigerians.

Several peace initiatives have been put in place to curtail the spate of violent conflicts in Nigeria. Some of these initiatives include the establishment of a Special Military Joint Task Force (SMJTF), the establishment of presidential initiative on North East, the enactment of the Terrorism Prevention Act and military operations such as Operation Lafiya Dole and Operation Safe Corridor among others.

Despite the various peace building initiatives being put in place by the Nigerian government, inter-governmental organisations and CSOs, the spate of conflicts seem to be escalating in Nigeria. These incessant conflicts have snowballed into violent deaths, destruction of lives and properties, diversion of country’s resources to less productive ventures, displacement of people, poverty and underdevelopment.

Peace is a question of will. All conflicts can be settled, and there are no excuses for allowing them to be eternal. It is on this premise that the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has embarked on a programme to sensitize management level officers in government agencies, heads of civil society organisations and university lecturers on preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution for peace.

Addressing the issues of conflict at the stakeholders workshop, the director general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari said that he believes that it is time to move toward Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) approach for building peace. He noted that for many centuries, military power alone has failed to secure peace and stability around the world.

“As the new cabinet settles down in a new term of office, we should begin to think of ways of resolving conflicts that have dodged the collective progress of our country. The truth is that we have just too many conflicts around our country that needs to be resolved. Until we develop skills which this course seeks to provide, we will continue to rely on raw force to deal with it,” he said.

According to him, diplomacy has always been the sure channel for conflict prevention and resolution and an effective alternative to conflict.

He commended the Peace Building Development Foundation for believing in the agency’s capacity to deliver on its mandate of promoting peaceful coexistence in the country.

Abari further said that the conflicts are manifestations of the challenges of development but that sometimes it appears as if we are primed for the ruination of our human inheritance.

“In Nigeria, some of us as leaders or even followers have behaved recklessly and carelessly in utter disregard of our responsibility for preserving the society for the future generation of our nation and its people,” he said.

In order to mitigate the impact of this menace, researchers’ world over have been interested in the causes, trends, dynamics and cost of conflict. This enables government and policymakers to know the causes, dynamics and cost of conflict and formulate appropriate policies.

Research on peace and conflict forms essential components of any strategy for promoting peace and security. As the challenges for peace and conflict constantly change, the knowledge required for comprehension and response to the incessant violent conflict demands insightful research.

Wars have changed, as the old, hostilities between nation-states using regular armies and conventional weapons have virtually disappeared. Traditional mechanisms for preventing or resolving conflicts are often rendered ineffective when acute conflict engulfs entire societies.

“They claim that conflict has been entangled with issues such as health problem, poverty, underdevelopment and environmental degradation, and this has necessitated that peace and conflict be understood in different ways and conflict research be reinvented continuously.

“Given these issues, there is a need for continuous peace and conflict research to understand the contemporary dynamics in violent conflicts in our society. This idea provides insights into the procedures for conducting applied conflict research”.

Asides the introductory section, recently, in a paper on preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Solomon Arase noted that under his leadership, the police adopted community policing system which allowed a partnership between the police and the community to solve problems of crime.

“The Community Policing Programme was formerly launched on the 27th of April 2004 by the Inspector General of Police, to help in the implementation of community policing throughout Nigeria. This concept was founded on the principle that in a democratic society, to protect and serve the public’s fundamental rights, liberty, equality and justice under the law is entrusted to the police.

“It is a new philosophy of policing, based on the concept that police officers and private citizens working together in creative ways can help solve contemporary community problems related to crime, social and physical disorder and neighbourhood decay.

“The overall objectives of this approach include to effect a change in police attitude and behaviours to become humane and people friendly, to rebuild public confidence, trust and satisfaction in police performance; to develop an effective partnership to solving crime and disorder; to improve the capacity of the police to deliver best quality service to the public; to create a culture of police service excellence,” he said.

He further said that the Nigeria Police Force Community Policing Programme is based upon the principles and values that ensure that the police view their primary role as the provision of quality service to the community. It entails that the police adopt a problem solving approach to the discharge of their duties.

In addition, it requires that the police invoke the community in deciding policing priorities. Community policing entails involvement of Nigeria’s Informal Policing Structures (IPS–Neighbourhood Watch) in five key areas in the states, namely, Nigeria Police Force service delivery, police-community partnerships, accountability of the Nigeria Police Force, empowerment of Nigeria Police Force personnel and problem solving.

He added that the use of community policing is yet to achieve the desired objectives because of lack of transparency and accountability, unfair practices, political considerations and lack of response to public perceptions and expectations.

He noted that a situation still exists whereby many individuals see the police as an enemy despite the courtship by the police that “Police is your friend”. He said the reasons for this include incivility on the part of most police officers and members of the public, disrespect for the human rights of persons including those of police officers, unnecessary use of force, corruption, unnecessary delay in attending to complaints, mistrust and extra-judicial killings among others.