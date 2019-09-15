BUSINESS
Indomie Launches ‘The Indomitables’ Game For Children
With mobile games fast becoming a rich source of mainstream entertainment for both children and adults, DUFIL Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, has launched ‘The Indomitables’, Nigeria’s first superhero based endless runner mobile game on Android platforms. The game is arguably the first time a food brand is launching such a game on play store in Nigeria.
The newly launched game; ‘The Indomitables’ is riding on Indomie’s well-known superhero cartoon characters. The ‘Indomitables’ game features the superheroes, Vision, Tweeny, Stretchy, Swifty and Big Boy, collectively known as ‘The Indomitables’, who take on the might of the Hunger Monsters unleashed by General Wrath.
Speaking on the modalities for playing the game, Brand manager, Indomie, Mr. Nikhil Das, explained that, the player could play as any superhero by collecting bowls of Indomie Noodles that satiate hunger and Indomie amulets that give apt superpowers.
According to Das, these superpowers are deployed by the player to vanquish Hunger Monsters & energise the players. Players can have fun as they run, slide, jump, swipe right, swipe left and attack to save Nigeria. The player, cum superhero with the most points will make it to the top of the leader board.
Also, on the new innovation, the Group Public Relations and events manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, revealed that the game is another way the brand is engaging with her teeming consumers.
MOST READ
WHO, Others Harp On Regular Exercise For Healthy Living
EFCC Arrests Fidelity Bank Employee For Allegedly Stealing N137m
Xenophobia: Obasanjo Writes Buthelezi
Nigeria Hosts African Solidarity Meeting With Cuba
Banditry: NAF To Deploy Air Assets To Niger
Health Workers Honour National Eye Centre CMD
FMC Keffi Establishes Oxygen Plant
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
- Others11 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
- NEWS6 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina
- NEWS5 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku