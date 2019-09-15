Keana’s Eight Centuries Of Salt Exploration

DANJUMA JOSEPH, who travelled to Keana to have a first-hand information of centuries of salt exploration, reports that the Keana salt mining industry dates back to the 12th century when the salt discovery attracted human settlement in the area over 800 years ago.

I have grown up to know Keana as a Salt Village because this community does not only share common boundary with my village in Nasarawa State but we speak the same dialect. I have heard a lot of fairy tales about Keana town, as it is fondly call because of the array of visitors that besiege the town some centuries and even till decades ago while we were growing up. It was a Mecca of sorts for salt merchants, including our own parents.

The town rings a bell because of its huge salt deposits. In those days, if it is not Keana salt, it was nothing. Our parents used to go there, buy salt, carry it on their heads to far distances to sell and make a living out of it. This made the community so popular that it was one of the pride of the state then. Unfortunately, the advent of modern salt, like Dangote and others, is gradually killing the industry.

I have heard a lot of stories about this village and its people. I have heard that although Keana is dominated by Muslims, there are Christians and Idol worshipers alike. All of them in the town are same tribe and almost same family.

I have read that the Sudan United Missionary (SUM), came through Keana in 1912, when the white men crossed River Benue, to Keana.

I have also read about how the first white man that settled in Keana, Vincent Henry Hosking, died in 1917 and was buried in Keana. The church he established now known as Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) church, established a clinic in his honour, beside his grave in Keana.

Stories have also been told of how the discovery of salt had attracted the people to this settlement and how the ancient Kwararafa kingdom used the salt economy of Keana to wage war and increase its territory. It has also been argued that Keana was solely responsible for the greatness of the Kwararafa kingdom, it is its economy that propelled that greatness.

The Keana people speak the language called Alago, one of the majority tribes in Nasarawa. They descendants of the famous Kwararafa kingdom.

Located in Keana, the headquarters of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, about 67 km away from Lafia, the state capital where I stay, I have deemed it necessary to travel this time, not as a neighbour or indigent, but as a journalist to quell my curriosity on all I have heard about this people and one of them is the story of a 1000 years of salt exploration.

In all of these, one thing was still missing- I have never traveled for an official adventure. Of course, anyone with a passion for adventure would not want to miss such an opportunity being provided by a media platform to get a sip of the frenzy these whole trip provides.

I have before now booked severally to visit the salt site, but these attempts were either stalled due to resistance from the traditional costudian of the town or unavailability of the chiefs. But this time, I took advantage of the Sallah holiday which would of course be timely for all.

The journey

I took the previous days off to prepare for the trip and in the morning, a few minutes past 9am I left Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

I had driven past a number of towns and villages, but those that captured my attention were Mararaban Akunza, Daddere, Odobu, Obi, Agaza, Aloshi and then Keana.

The road from Lafia to Keana, was okay, very smooth without potholes. From Lafia to Obi, is Federal trunk A road and from Obi to Keana, is the same trunk A road constructed previously, but renovated by the immediate past governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

It was a smooth ride for me because I am not a first timer in Keana. I have been there and had slept on several occasions, but this was my first visit to the salt village that I have heard and read so much about.

On arrival, I headed straight to Keana market to eat and lucky me, I found a good food vendor, a Tiv woman who welcomed and served me hot plate of pounded yam and guinea fowl meat.

This time, I have made arrangements and booked an appointment with the secretary to Keana traditional council, Mr Boniface Alose, to inform him of my arrival. Mr Alose, doubles as a senior traditional title holder of Osaba, the second in command of the king makers of Keana kingdom.

During the phone conversation I told the secretary that I am heading straight to the Keana salt village, but he resisted and insisted I must interface with the traditional ruler called the ‘Osana of Keana’.

Of course as it was expected, I drove down to the palace and was welcomed by the secretary who ushered me in. There I met many prominent sons and daughters of the chiefdom, who were seated awaiting the arrival of the Osana, the traditional ruler to pay him Sallah homage.

The Osana, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, finally arrived some few minutes past 11am. We all stood up to welcome him and again sat down with our legs folded after he took his seat.

The Osana, Abdullahi Agbo Amegwa III, who is in his late sixties appeared in a simple traditional regalia. He was a director of finance with Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Abuja, before his nomination as the traditional ruler about three years ago.

The Osana, a first class status traditional ruler, is also the Chairman, Traditional Council of Keana Local Government Area, one of the revered traditional rulers of the Alago people of Nasarawa State.

Prayers were offered for the wellbeing of the chiefdom, the state and the country at large. After the prayers, one of the aides of the Osana, who used a public address system, informed him of the groups billed to meet with him.

After the usual traditional homage, Osana, began his business of the day by meeting with his sons and daughters who came from Lafia, to greet him. At this point some of us were excused.

The meeting lasted for over 30 minutes and the royal father addressed four other groups before me.

After waiting for close to two hours, I was asked to move forward and say my mission to the palace. I stood up, observed the protocol and spoke in Alago language, although I am not from there, I was able to communicate with Keana people fluently.

The soft spoken Osana, welcomed me to his kingdom and told me that I am free to visit the salt village as a son of the soil.

He immediately directed the secretary to call the custodian of the salt village known as ‘Osikigu’ and at the same time take me to the Osuza nyaku (Prime Minister), who is his (Osana’s) second in command for more details.

This time I couldn’t help but admire the rich traditional institution of this community. It is typical of real northern traditional institution with ranks and departments playing different roles.

The over 90 years old by name Mr Joseph Ogoshi, the Moyi of Keana (Traditional Prime Minister), lamented that Keana Salt, discovered in early 12th century, was still being processed through the traditional method.

According to him, “Keana salt mining industry dates back to the 12th century when the salt discovery attracted our settlement here. The Kwararafa kingdom used the salt economy of Keana to wage war and increase its territory, so we can safely say that Keana was responsible for the greatness of the Kwararafa kingdom, it is our economy that propelled it,” Osuza added.

He noted that if the government intervened by providing modern salt industry equipment, it would maximize production capacity for both local consumption and export and help to create jobs, thereby curtailing vices. “With modern industrial equipment, we will be able to produce the salt in large quantities and export to earn more revenue,’’ he said.

The Osuza, like Osana, directed the custodian to take me to the salt village which is not too far from the main town. The salt custodian known as ‘Osikigu’, Usman Agidi, who took over from his father, did as directed.

The road to the salt mine is a narrow footpath, worn out from years of use by thousands of women who had worked their livelihood in the mines.

It was on a Saturday, Keana’s weekly market day, when I visited and the rainy season, so none of the women salt miners were found in the salt village.

Standing at the edge of the mine, one could see hundreds of earthen clay pots of different sizes with over one hundred fenceless mud huts dotting the landscape which extended to about two hectares of land.

As one walks on the well swept ground, one could feel about 800 years of history rushing back, the vast land is divided into several plots occupied by four families or more.

Looking down on the salt village, it is an endless sea of pots and mud that could transport anyone’s memory into the 12th century Keana, but a little has changed.

“This is the salt pit but what you are seeing is rain water, in the ancient times, the men would fetch the water with calabash. But now we use pumping machine to pump the water out before the women fetch the brine,” Osikigu said.

A visit to the site shows that the industry is made of huts with large pots and ridges laid out for mining of salt. Each of these huts belongs to an individual woman whose acquisition or ownership is by heritage.

“Each woman would collect salt water from the spring and sprinkle it on her piece of land. When the water dries up, it blisters the surface of the land into a whitish appearance.

“This blistered surface is then scraped off and placed in clay receptacles, and then more spring water would be poured into that. The water gradually filtered through holes in the bottom of the receptacles into earthenware bowls.

“The water collected in the bowls is then boiled and after it evaporates only crystals of salt remains. Finally the scrapings are replaced on the surface of the land and the whole process is repeated for more salt” Osikigu said.

Osikigu, also said it is a seasonal industry that is productive during the dry months of the year. The rainy season would cause the pits to flood and the women would return back to town.

Keana salt was in the olden days exported to far – away places like Sokoto, Borno, Plateau, Kano- Bida and the old Benue-Plateau province he disclosed.

He further told me that over the centuries, a pattern of mining evolved, while the men would concentrate on farming the women are the ones who are actually involved in the exploration, mining and production of the salt.

“And this secret is passed on to every female member of the house. It is generally taken that every female in Keana would follow after the trade of salt mining” he said.

I observed that every family is assigned a portion at the vast salt mine, spanning several hectares of land in the middle of the town where every female member is expected to work as the secrets of the salt production is passed from mother to daughter and a generation to another.

At some point, the economy of Keana began to depend on the industry of the women, who spent at least four months from January to April pounding the ground to extract salt from the soil.

“It is what this town is known for, without our salt there will be no Keana, many of us are beneficiaries of the salt business,” Akwe Julius said.

The days of prosperity of Keana through the sale of salt lasted for many centuries during which time the town of Keana was developed and exerted great influence over its neighbours.

A Historical Treasure Going Extinct?

Over the centuries, the locals have evolved a sophisticated but tiring method of production, one which was suitable for the middle ages but utterly useless in the 21st century. The traditional method used by the locals is also complicated.

I learnt during the visit that at the beginning of the salt season in January, young men would gather at the pond discovered by their founding father, Akyana Adi and using pots evacuate the pond. At the bottom is the salt brine which would be fetched into pots by the women and the young girls.

“It is usually like a carnival with thousands of women fetching the brine and making salt, it was a sight to behold. The young men also helped in gathering firewood and cutting the grass which had accumulated during the months of inactivity around the mines”

“The brines are stored in large earthen pots and the rich alluvial soil is collected into clay pots and sieved by the young girls who were apprentices. A hole is made in the bottom of the clay pot and a sieve put on it.

“The rich alluvial soil is then poured into the pots and the brine is poured into it. It is interesting to note that every inch of the mine contains the rich alluvial soil, every soil on the ground contains salt which can be felt when tasted.

“Salt is solute in water and it goes into solution, trickles out of the pot through the sieve into another clay pot placed at the slanting end of a piece of wood. This process is called filtration. Then the solution is transferred into another basin and heated for two hours, but take note that the basin is not covered so that evaporation can occur. Then the water disappears leaving a crystal known as salt,” Osikigu explained.

He said the salt is then taken through the process of crystallization which would drain the remaining water content from it leaving a slightly brownish salt substance.

“The sand which is now an insoluble solute is then scattered across the mining area, dried and preserved. Soon the whole area begins to exhibit signs of salt deposit. After three days, one could see the sand getting whiter after exposure to the sun, it is then processed again.”

But the process is not as easy as described by Osikigu; it takes several days of painstaking measurement, accurate timing and repetition of the process to finally get the salt. It was a process that tasked the patience of the young people and one which eventually threw them out of business.

However, the centuries of mining have not changed the way the salt is being processed. In the 21st century, the women of Keana still depend largely on crude and tiring methods used by their ancestors 800 years ago.

This is the only progress made in 800 years. The ‘modern ‘process of salt production in Keana is no different from that which obtains in ancient times. Miners still fetch the brine from the pond, pour them in the thousands of pots alongside the ‘salty soil’ and the salt brine is slowly filtered into pots.

But the people seem to cling stubbornly to the old ways of mining and other traditions, like the retention of the Osikigu or custodian of the salt mine. It was gathered that the Osikigu is expected to stay at the mine for the three months of production and reports progress to the king on a daily basis.

Each household in the salt village gives him a bag of salt which he can dispose of according to his fancy. During the annual salt festival called (Oyarore), the Osikigu plays a prominent role and his importance in Keana is further reinforced.

But Agidi, is not as fortunate as past Osikigus, he is living at the time when the mine has fallen on bad times and progress is slow in coming.

“Because of education, the youths have moved away, they find the work here tedious with little gains so they have gone to find greener pastures, they are not involved in the process again, apart from old women, the salt mine would die,” he lamented.

He said the young women who remained at home bluntly refused to join in the trade leaving only the old women to continue upholding the tradition and keeping the economy of the town alive.

He said currently that less than 150 women remained in the mine and the quantity of salt produced every year has declined drastically.

“In the past, a family of four can make five bags of salt a year, but today because all the old women who mined salt are alone, they make just one bag or less a year. In the past, our people use to trek to Borno, Sokoto and all over the north to sell salt, today we just sell in our market here, in Jos and Shendam market,” he lamented.

The miners also hardly make enough today. Even though in the days of prosperity, they made between N50, 000-N100, 000 a year. In the economy of Keana, it is a huge sum which ensured that children are sent to school up to the university.

He disclosed that some of the miners trained their children from the proceeds of the salt business. “Today however, a measure (Mudu) is sold for N500 and there are only 40 mudus in a bag. If sales are good, then a miner would make only N100, 000 a year”.

But the problems of Keana salt runs deeper, it has made it unable to compete with other industrial salts in the market. One of the problems is branding and packaging. The miners have not been able to properly market their product, in appropriate measures and packages.

The salt is sold in tiny nylons without labels and the ones in packs are sewn up in traditional leaves. This leaves little hope for competition among the properly packaged products in the market. It is one of the reasons Keana salt is not found on the shelves in Keana market.

I was taking round an abandoned reservoir built by the federal government and another modern salt processing building abandoned. The modern salt equipment was built by the late Aliyu Akwe Doma, the second civilian governor of Nasarawa State.

The salt is not just found in Keana but also in Akiri, Awe, Azara and Ibi, all in Awe local government area of the state, where salt deposits have been found in commercial quantities.