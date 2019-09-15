Lagos Fashion Fair To Showcase 40 Indigenous, Foreign Players

Building a business network in the fashion industry, Lagos Fashion Fair 2019 would be showcasing over 40 Nigerian and foreign exhibitions.

Lagos Fashion fair, an international fashion exhibition was conceived and created due to the fact that Nigeria the largest population in Africa, its fast-growing dynamic economy and one of the future stars in the world which today attracts exporters and investors from all over the world, has a huge demand for the fashion industries in the country which is unreluctantly to trade all kind of products.

This years’ edition, which will be holding on September 25 to 27, 2019 in Lagos offers an opportunity for designers, fashion retailers, fashion professionals, boutique owners, stylists, fashion enthusiasts, models, trend-setters and consumers to interact, network and build business relationships with Nigerian and international exhibitors.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the managing director of Atlantic Exhibition, organisers of the fair, Mr. Ayodeji Olugbade, said that Lagos Fashion fair’s objective has remained to create an enabling platform where creative Nigerian designers and fashion entrepreneurs connect with international designers to showcase the beauty and creativity of both world through their designs and innovations.

Olugbade stated that this year’s fashion fair will look to celebrate Nigerian entrepreneurs who have mastered the art of fashion by using it to make bold statements and create more versatility in their designs and brands.

He explained that, “Our focus is on the business and the ability for every participants present to be able to tap into the chains of networks available to enrich and enhance their own businesses. It is not just about showcasing what you have alone but about connecting with people locally and internationally with the goal of networking and doing businesses together.”

MD of Atlantic Exhibition added that “The Fashion Master-class will treat varieties of topical issues that will help emerging and young designers set up and run successful, sustainable business both in Nigeria and to a global market.

“Also, the fair will feature talented and creative designers from various Nigeria and other countries ready to showcase their exquisite pieces on the runway.”

Also speaking, marketing manager of Atlantic Exhibition, Miss Olivia Modisakerg said the essence of the fair was to bring in people from the international communities like China, Turkey and India to meet with talents in Nigeria and create a synergy between them.

“One unique thing about the Lagos Fashion Fair is the fact that CEOs from businesses in these countries will be present and on ground to attend to our designers and thus this will ease Nigerian designers present the stress of going overseas and spending money to meet them and as such impact on the designers positively,” she said.