Masari Dissolves Pilgrims Board

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has approved the dissolution of the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board with immediate effect.

The governor also directed the executive director, Alhaji Abu Rimi, to handover the affairs of the Board to the most senior director who will oversee the affairs of the Board pending the appointment of a new executive director.

In a statement issued by the press secretary to the deputy governor, Ibrahim Musa Kalla, the governor, while appreciating the contributions of the executive director, the chairman and

members of the Board in the running of its affairs, wished them success in their future endeavour.

 

 

