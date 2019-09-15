NEMA Advocates For Strengthening Of Laws On Climate Change       

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has advocated for strengthening of legislation, for the control of flood to address perennial occurrence in Adamawa state

Abani Garki NEMA’s operation officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba made the urged at the end stakeholders meeting on climate change.

Garki urged public on the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels for domestic use and the impact of such action on the atmosphere.

” This stakeholders meeting had brought together all major partners in climate change where missing gap on Disaster Management had been identified

” Participants had made recommendations that will serve as guide for relevant authorities in disaster management,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Muhammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) noted that Nigeria and Adamawa in particular were vulnerable to climate change.

Sulaiman recalled that no fewer than six people lost their lives while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the recent flood disasters linked to the climate change in the state.

He said that the state government was ready to implement the outcome of the deliberations, to enhance response to disasters and management.