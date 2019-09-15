Our Nuclear Power Policy Will Significantly Address Current Energy Crisis – Falana

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, Business Representative of TREDIC StarCore, Canada, in Nigeria, Mr. Abayomi Olushola Falana, says Nigeria’s policy on nuclear power initiative will help resolve the country’s energy crisis.

What do you make of the unbundling of Nigeria’s power sector?

The unbundling of Nigeria’s power sector with the privatisation in November 2013 of the 10 National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) known as GenCos and the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies known as DisCos, has not fetched us the desired huge success story largely because electricity supply to consumers has been characterised as by high degree of unreliability, low voltage and high outages.

All these ailments in the electricity supply network are ascribed to irregular servicing of plants, equipment and machinery. Above all, it shows very clearly that the privatisation exercise was carried out prematurely when the industry was still in a poor state. The GenCos and DisCos should have been allowed to establish properly on a sound commercial footing prior to embarking on the privatisation exercise.

Worst still, the GenCos and DisCos were in serious financial distress. In 2014, just barely a year after privatisation under Jonathan’s administration, they gulped over N213 billion in bailout funds provided by the federal government. Furthermore, they were granted power intervention funds to the tune of over N700 billion under a three-year period during Buhari administration. This situation of over dependence on public money for survival is certainly not the desired aim and objective for the privatisation exercise.

To compound the problem, the electricity tariffs has more than doubled since privatisation and consumers are now bearing the brunt of paying for electricity through the nose and without receiving commensurate supply of electricity.

President Muhammadu Buhari pronouncement to generate 10,000 megawatts, (MW) by this year ending 2019, has attracted a lot of skepticism from various stakeholders who argued that it was mission impossible given the current state of the Nigerian power sector which is characterised by weak and obsolete system.

10,000MW was not a new power target, considering that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had also touted the same capacity target for 2010, which never came to pass till date. To date, Nigeria has in excess of 13,000 MW of total power output installed capacity, and available generation capacity in excess of 8,000MW.

The recent data from the Nigerian Systems Operations Department of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), indicated that despite the availability of about 8,000MW of electricity generation and 7,000MW of transmission capacity, the lack of DisCos infrastructure to absorb and deliver grid power to end users, had largely restricted generation to an average of about 4,000MW and sometimes even falling below 4,000MW. This situation leaves the distribution capacity of all 11 DisCos in the country with an excess of 4,000MW of unused electricity wasting away.

Looking back, what has been the major problem of the sector?

The faulty interface of our existing power supply network through the national grid system has been the major obstacle affecting the power sector in the country. Decentralised locally provided generation supported by local distribution networks appears to be a better and more sustainable approach to the problem. This is because energy is lost the further it has to travel through the national grid. Hence Mini/Micro grid power generation system is the future for the country.

Coupled with that is the in-eptitude of our policy makers and decision takers who are constantly prescribing the wrong diagnosis to our ailing power sector. Industry watchers have blamed majority of the crisis bedeviling the power sector in Nigeria on the monopolistic nature of the hydroelectric and gas turbine generating systems. This lack of focus on the problem, coupled with corruption with billions of naira which were siphoned into private pockets, left the power sector weak and lingering.

For a long time, policy makers and decision takers in Nigeria have neglected the consideration of a comprehensive sustainable energy mix and thus, they have failed to explore very vigorously the full power supply resources. However, their perceptions are changing gradually with some focus now on renewable energy sources including solar panels, wind, tide, and waste-to-energy projects.

Whereas, Nigeria needs a more diverse and balanced energy mix. Nuclear is a vital part of our energy mix, providing low carbon power now and into the future. As we are all aware, the world is moving towards low carbon energy which justifies the increasing need to consider the nuclear power plants as suitable sustainable energy mix.

What do you make of the Generation, Distribution and Transmission sectors deliverables since the privatisation exercise?

About 12 power projects in the country, with cumulative construction value of N4.637 trillion and installed capacity of over 13,000 MW have experienced periods of idleness, resulting in just over 8,000MW available capacity. This is amid the country’s struggle to generate less than 4,000MW daily for consumers largely because of lacking infrastructure facilities of the DisCos to absorb 4,000MW.

Under-utilisation of power plants has resulted in loss of over 5,000MW. Power plant operators attribute poor generation to gas shortages and their huge debt burden to the gas producers. The plants are starved of gas because many generating companies are indebted to the producers. As a result, gas producers prefer to channel their product for export to get good value for money.

Also, transmission challenges and frequency constraints make it difficult for the little output from the GenCos to be evacuated because the national grid is not strong enough to wheel all the power generated.

The electricity distribution companies are not investing adequately in upgrading their power distribution infrastructure for increased distribution efficiency, improving skills and capability of staff and safety considerations. There is clearly the need for a substantial change of strategy and part of this change of strategy is Recapitalisation of DisCos to enable them build more infrastructure to cater for the excess power generated for distribution.

Government has come up with various intervention as rescue measures in the sector, do you see them as progressively impact on the industry?

Those various government interventions are meant to provide sustainable energy supply chain that will meet both our present and future increasing needs. The embedded power generation rescue measure emerged from the decision by the federal government to end the traditional ring fencing privileges enjoyed by the existing 10 GenCos and thus removes the restriction for generation of electricity to enable state governments and other private investors to engage in power generation, transmission and distribution on localised basis, invariably without recourse to the national grid.

Lagos State government took the lead in the country in February 2018 by signing the Lagos State Electric Power Reform Law which was designed to guarantee 24-hour power supply in line with the vision of making Lagos a globally competitive megacity.

Effectively, the law puts the state government in a position to be able to extend the state government guarantee to willing private sector participants who will come and generate power, and by this sovereign guarantee, the state government is putting its balance sheet on the table and assuring the investor against all political risks including getting paid for the electricity supplied. Under this embedded power scheme, the private operators will be able to operate mini-grids to cover the localised target communities.

In Abia State, Professor Nnaji’s Geometric Power has been in the process of developing the embedded power project with total power output of 140 MW, and will span across nine of the 17 councils in the state. On the 22nd July, 2019, the federal government signed electricity road map agreement with German-based electric company Siemens, to be executed in three phases of 7,000MW, 11,000MW and 25,000MW over a period of six years, which is from 2019 to 2025.

Findings reveal that the deal could cost as much as $3 billion, of which the federal government is providing sovereign guarantee through the Federal Ministry of Finance, but the agreement is heavily dependent on the DisCos improving their collections to recover cost.

Basically, this federal government intervention rescue measure mandates Siemens to overhaul the existing power generation, transmission and distribution networks with the aim of doubling Nigeria’s electricity supply output and cutting losses associated with dilapidated power assets and infrastructure resulting from the power sector privatisation.

Siemens will increase power delivered by additional 2,000MW, which will significantly reduce Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC & C) losses of the DisCos and achieve improved grid stability and reliability. Siemens also offered to support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in building the three new power plants it had proposed in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano to collectively produce 4,050MW of electricity when completed.

As an expert, how much power does Nigeria with her size require to boost economic growth?

Per head of population, Nigeria is one of the least-electrified nations and the current system is struggling to keep up with the demand for electricity by its 200 million people and growing day by day. In the least, with over 200 million people and huge manufacturing and other business activities, the country should be generating at least 200,000MW per day.

According to the World Bank report, Nigeria’s electricity per capita was abysmally at 142 kilowatts, which when compared with the world figure of 3,104 kilowatts for the same year, was too small. To attempt to determine the actual quantum of power we currently need in Nigeria is synonymous to answering the question ‘How long is a piece of string’.

This implies that the desired quantum of electricity we require in Nigeria is not determinable as such when we expect to industrialise to boost our economic growth in the nearest future. What we need to do is to keep exploiting all avenues to boost power supply until they are exhausted. This is the approach the advanced countries have been adopting in achieving the huge quantum of power output shown above in the table.