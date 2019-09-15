Sports Minister Flags-off “Walk The Talk” Campaign

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare yesterday flagged off Walk The Talk jogging exercise campaign at the Millennium Park, in Abuja.

This excise was organised by the World Health Organization in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

The sports minister advised citizens on the importance of exercise which helps in guarding against obesity, High blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases.

“An apple a day and twenty minutes of exercise a day keeps the Doctor away” he also reiterated the well-known slogan” Health is Wealth

Earlier, one of the organizers, Mr Edward said that the event was organized to raise awareness of universal health coverage which was built together to build the health care of citizens. This he also said that ‘Walk The Talk’ was first initiated in the USA to advocate for health for all and also promote health and physical activities.

The exercise was first held last year in Nigeria, and this year, the organizers thought it wise to incorporate all other organisations, federal ministries, parastatals, agencies and the academicians.

The programme witnessed a large turn out that included directors from different MDA’s and the popular Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw.

There were three groups of joggers, the 8km, 5km, 3km and the dance and aerobics, participants were decorated with medals.

Also gracing the occasion was the President of Well-being Foundation, Mrs Toyin Saraki representatives from Embassies, the Army, Scout, and officers from WHO, Abuja.