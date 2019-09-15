Stop Transacting Business In Hotels – Cleric Advises Young Women

The Lead Pastor of Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has advised young women to stop transacting businesses in hotels in order to escape from a suspected serial killer that targets only young women.

Recall that no fewer than nine young women had been strangled to death since July 2019 in hotels in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State.

In most incidences, the suspected serial killer ties a piece of white close around the neck of the victim, with their tongues out.

Preaching during the Sunday service in the Church yesterday, Idoniboye, said: “Young ladies should be careful. You should not transact business in hotels. There is a serial killer on the prowl.”

The cleric, whose sermon was titled; “The Power of Waiting”, expressed regrets that the present generation wants blessing from God without working for it.

He said: “Our generation is a generation that believes that you don’t have to prepare before God grants their request. But, God does not work like that.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, has said the police command is working with other security agencies to secure the lives of women and other residents.

Dandaura disclosed this at the weekend while addressing female youths of the state, who staged a peaceful protest over the killings of young women in hotels in the state.

The Police Commissioner, who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Chuks Enwonwu, said: “The police are mostly concerned about these serial killings in the hotels and we have arrested suspects, and investigation is ongoing and if they are found guilty, the long arm of the law will take its course.

“We will do our best to make sure that this evil stops. We have sent message across to all business places especially the hotels to have full data of the customers who want to lodge, so that they could give account if anything happens.

“We are not saying that they should install CCTV cameras in their rooms that is invading people’s privacy, but as the customer come in, take data of the person.”