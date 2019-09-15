NEWS
UNILAG Driver Commits Suicide By Drinking Sniper
The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said of one of their drivers, Mr. Sunday Gbenga Meshioye has committed suicide by drinking a pesticide identified as sniper.
The institution in a statement signed by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit of the institution, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede said Meshioye was received as an emergency case at the medical centre of the university on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, where it was reported that he had ingested the pesticide, sniper.
“He was administered first aid treatment before being conveyed in an ambulance to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.
“Before his unfortunate demise, he had been scheduled for a session with the counseling unit of the university, after reported cases of attempted suicide.
“On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, the deceased appeared before a Panel of Inquiry set up in accordance with the extant rules of the university to investigate the cause of the fire that gutted the bus in his custody. His painful decision to end his life came even before the panel had concluded its investigations, as the panel had only sat once,” Oloyede stated.
Until his demise, Meshioye was a Transport Supervisor attached to the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences.
In his reaction, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on behalf of the entire university community commiserated with the family of Mr. Meshioye and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.
