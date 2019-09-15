Wike Decries Politicisation Of Infrastructure By Past Administration

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has decried the politicisation of infrastructural development of the state by the immediate past administration in the state.

Wike disclosed this, yesterday, at Elelenwo Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, while commissioning the 5.6-kilometre Justice Iche Ndu dual carriage road.

The governor said the road, which connects Rumuokwurusi and Elelenwo Communities in Obio/Akpor local government area, and Akpajo Community in Eleme local government area, was neglected by the previous administration because of some individuals living in Elelenwo community.

He said: “Our people forget easily how this road was. The politics of this road was that the state government refused to construct this road because of some individuals who were living along the road.

“One of these individuals is former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu, and another person is the member of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda. You can see the politics we play.

“Some of us who are from the communities did not even ask the state government what our benefit was for supporting them.”

Wike urged the State Taskforce On Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks, to ensure that street traders and commercial motorists do not take over the road.

The governor reiterated his commitment to construct three flyovers in the state within 16 months, saying that construction work on the flyovers would commence in October 2019.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Sir Clifford Ndu Walter, said the road project was initiated, constructed and commissioned by the Wike-led administration.

In his welcome address, chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, Solomon Eke, thanked the governor for paying compensation to those whose properties were demolished in the cause of the road construction.

Eke said he would work with his Eleme local government area counterpart, Philip Okparaji, in partnership with the Minister of Environment to keep the road clean.

High points of the event was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Wike as well as a civic reception in his honour by Elelenwo community.