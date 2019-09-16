NEWS
EdoJobs, SLOT Foundation, Edo GSM Association Partner On Mobile Phone Training For 200 Youths
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with SLOT Foundation and Edo GSM Association has expanded its training programme on mobile phone maintenance to accommodate 200 youths.
The training programme which entails theoretical and practical classes holds in two senatorial districts in the state with 150 trainees in Auchi, Edo North Senatorial District and 50 in Benin City, Edo South Senatorial District.
Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme is an opportunity for youths to become self-employed after undergoing an immersive training from experts.
According to her, “While we have a running training partnership with SLOT Foundation, we have just struck a deal with the Edo GSM Association, a trade association of GSM maintenance and sales agents in Benin City.
“On this, we will have 50 persons attached to members of the association, where they will have both practical and theoretical classes. They will be attached to already set up businesses and learn directly from experts first-hand.”
She said the trainees will receive a start-up package at the end of the training and join a long list of beneficiaries of the Edo State Government’s skills acquisition programme.
Noting that the training is a novel idea modelled after the apprenticeship approach to skills acquisition, she said, “We are excited to have this agreement with the Edo GSM Association as it ensures that the trainees are not operating outside the main work area. The start-up package at the end of the training also ensures that they will be self-sustaining after the training.”
