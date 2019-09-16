Ex-AG Tasks FG On Inclusive MSMEs Plan

A former Kwara state Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) has called on the federal government to create an inclusive micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) development plan to drive economic growth and in turn, boost local businesses.

Ajibade who made this call during the grand opening of The Solahan Place in Abuja during the weekend said that small businesses in the nation are faced with a myriad of challenges including access to finance.

He said that the establishment of a development plan for MSMEs will help address issues of unavailability of non-financial services, high cost of doing business and multiple taxations among others.

According to him, ‘’We need support and step up the production locally made products in line with international standard, most of our products and those coming up should be encouraged by the government via introducing more policies that will promote micro and small scale enterprises.

‘’Producing collections for lawyers, senior lawyers and judges is a foreign field and for a Nigerian to embark on this line of business he should be encouraged because a lot of foreign exchange is being lost while purchasing foreign products abroad. These products can compete favorably in any part of the world, so government and the Nigerian Bar Association should do something to encourage more patronage.’’

The chief executive officer of the outfit, Wada Omojo said he was inspired by the general overview of the profession and the need to dress up lawyers.

He said his research shows that he can do a lot to improve the dressing pattern of lawyers in line with international best practices.

‘’I won’t say lawyers do not dress well but, we can do more locally to fit in internationally,’’ he said.

He, however, was optimistic that the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will make doing business with other African countries more easier.

‘’We are working with people with 30 to 40 years’ experience in this field our products are of international standard. We get patronage from Ghana, Zambia, Ghana, we are going to Malawi and Zambia soon. Our customers abroad are encouraged with our products.

Though shipping fees, customs duties and VAT are expensive. We believe that if the AFCTA free trade zone is being fully implemented it will make business more easy for us,’’ he said.