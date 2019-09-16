Expert Advises Youths To Look Inward, Shun Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome

The founder/CEO, L’Hadassah Development Initiative (LHDI), Franca Onodje, has advised Nigerian youths to look inwards, be contented with what they have and to shun the tendency of travelling outside the country to acquire riches at all means.

Speaking during the 2019 Youth Empowerment and Development Conference (YEMADEC), in Abuja at the weekend, Onodje noted many Nigerian youths want to become rich overnight, instead of starting a small scale business and growing from there.

She maintained that there are so many things the Nigerian youths can do that the world would notice them, to the point that even America and UK countries would want to visit and send for them and even and train them, after which they will send you back to your country to contribute to its development.

The founder explained that the conference, with the theme, ‘Transforming Education and Building International Relevant,’ was aimed at liberating the youths by connecting them with people to ensure that they become what they are created to become, and to bring out that talent they have and use it for their own good.

She continued: “Part of what we teach young people are to let them know that they have the abilities to do whatever they want to do. We also equip young people with mental skills, physical skills and to contribute towards the development of your nation. So that is why we want to teach them to look inward.”

Also speaking one of the resource persons, Pharm Benedicta Uweni Apuamah, a serving NYSC member in Kebbi State, stated that it is time Nigerian youths stand up and carve out niches for themselves.

Apuamah maintained that the only way to survive as nation and transform the country is for the youths take it upon themselves and build their nations, instead of waiting for the government to do it for them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over 30 youths, drawn from different parts of the country, participated in the sixth edition of the annual youth empowerment programme.