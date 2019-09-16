FCTA Partners FERMA On Road Maintenance

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for a closer collaboration between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in road maintenance across the FCT.

Speaking when she received, in her office, management staff of FERMA, led by its managing director/chief executive officer, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, Aliyu noted that FERMA has diligently and competently carried out its functions across the length and breadth of the nation.

The minister promised that the administration would continue to strengthen the relationship between both organisations, just as she called on residents of the territory not to vandalize FERMA facilities in the territory.

Earlier in a remark, the managing director of FEMA, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, congratulated the minister for her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the FCTA is very important to FERMA as a host city to many government agencies.

Rafindadi also noted that the administration is presiding over a state and at the same time carrying out administrative tasks for the presidency, just as he urged the administration to treat other agencies as special.

While congratulating the minister on what he described as “long deserved recognition”, he also pledged to consolidate the cordial relationship in road maintenance within the territory.