FMC Keffi Establishes Oxygen Plant 

The Federal Medical Center (FMC) Keffi, in Nasarawa State, has establish an Oxygen plant to help in boosting the health of its patients.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the cebtre Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, while addressing members of the Progressives Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa State chapter in his office in Keffi.

Dr Adamu, said the establishment of the plant became necessary to reduce hardship faced by patients that required oxygen.

He also disclosed that the state government has donated 23.8 hectares of land for the building of the centre permanent site for effective healthcare service delivery.

According to him, the former governor of Nasarawa State,now Sen.Tanko Al-Makura has approved our reguest and gave the centre 23.8 hectares of land before NYSC orientation camp here in Keffi for the building of the hospital permanent site.

The medical director, who appreciated men of the pen profession for the visit, seeks for effective synergy with the media to publicise the centre

‘s activities for the overall development of the country.

Adamu also urged the media to always ensure accurate and balanced reportage in order not to misled the public on the happenings of the centre while describing journalists as mirror of the society.

“There is no way that we will work effectively and successfully without carrying you along. We will remained friendly and maintain that relationship with the media”

“There are misconceptions people heard about the centre that we have increased the center’s delivery charges from N30,000 to N60,000.Such reports is false.

“We did not increased any charges like that, the public should disregard such reports in its entirety,”he said.

Adamu also identitied inadequate budgetary provision, staff accommodation, limited operation rooms among others as some of the challenges facing the centre.

He appreciated the Federal Government for its efforts in giving attention to the centre while calling for more funding in that direction.

The medical director restated his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of patients and staff at large.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Hamza, the Vice Chairman of the chapel said that the visit was to familarise with the MD and to seek for the centre’s synergy.

He also assured of the union’s readiness to give the centre accurate and balanced reportage at all the times.