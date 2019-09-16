NEWS
Gwagwalada Chairman Pledges To Ensure Peace, Security
Chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, has promised to continue to ensure peace and security of live and property in the area council.
Speaking when he received an award from security operatives in the area council, at the weekend, Danze stated that his administration remained resolute and committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment.
He maintained that his priority and focused is on security, adding that no meaningful development can take place where the environment is not safe and secured for residents.
Danze, who is also the chairman of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), FCT chapter, said that he has enjoyed working with the various security operatives, especially the support he receives from them, just as he pledged his total support, commitment and encouragement to enable them carry out their functions effectively.
