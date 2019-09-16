Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity

The Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has called on world leaders to intensify efforts at scrutinizing and blocking sources of funding and support for armed groups to end global terrorism and insecurity.

Ikpeazu stated this in Umuahia, the capital on his arrival from the extraordinary summit of Authority of Head of States and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on terrorism in Burkina Faso

The governor, who accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the one-day submit in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, also appealed to the leaders to synergize against “the scourges and threats to global peace.”

He called for a shift from geographic to geostrategic approach in the anti-terrorism war, intelligence gathering and sharing, joint operations, good governance and adoption of structured educational system for the youth against both of them.

He appreciated Buhari for his nomination for the West African regional gathering, saying the submit has deepened his understanding of the issues around global terrorism as unfortunate and deadly fallout of local security lapses.

Ikpeazu, who said there has been a sharp drop in crime and criminal activities in the state in the last five years, attributed the record to the grace of God couple with determination and deliberate steps by his administration to end them.

“We achieved this through equipping the security agencies, strengthening community involvement in the fight, and promotion of policies that promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state,” he explained.

The governor therefore pledged the continued commitment of the administration to strengthen security in the state especially in view of the direct link between security and its strong drive for both local and foreign investments.