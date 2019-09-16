NEWS
Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity
The Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has called on world leaders to intensify efforts at scrutinizing and blocking sources of funding and support for armed groups to end global terrorism and insecurity.
Ikpeazu stated this in Umuahia, the capital on his arrival from the extraordinary summit of Authority of Head of States and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on terrorism in Burkina Faso
The governor, who accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the one-day submit in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, also appealed to the leaders to synergize against “the scourges and threats to global peace.”
He called for a shift from geographic to geostrategic approach in the anti-terrorism war, intelligence gathering and sharing, joint operations, good governance and adoption of structured educational system for the youth against both of them.
He appreciated Buhari for his nomination for the West African regional gathering, saying the submit has deepened his understanding of the issues around global terrorism as unfortunate and deadly fallout of local security lapses.
Ikpeazu, who said there has been a sharp drop in crime and criminal activities in the state in the last five years, attributed the record to the grace of God couple with determination and deliberate steps by his administration to end them.
“We achieved this through equipping the security agencies, strengthening community involvement in the fight, and promotion of policies that promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state,” he explained.
The governor therefore pledged the continued commitment of the administration to strengthen security in the state especially in view of the direct link between security and its strong drive for both local and foreign investments.
ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
MOST READ
NEWS4 hours ago
Ibadan Cheshire Home Laments Defiling Of Disabled By Hoodlums
NEWS4 hours ago
Majek Fashek Is Alive – Manager
NEWS4 hours ago
PMB Constitutes Economic Advisory Council To Replace EMT
NEWS5 hours ago
Xenophobia: 320 Nigerian Returnees To Arrive Lagos Tuesday
NEWS5 hours ago
Court Rules On BCO’s Libel Suit Against Atiku October 24
NEWS6 hours ago
Judiciary: National Industrial Court Set To Open Benin Division
NEWS6 hours ago
Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
- NEWS12 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
- NEWS11 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku
- Others17 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina