Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku

As reactions continue to trail the presidential tribunal judgement that upheld President Muhmadu Buhari’s election, a Civil Society Organisation, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to jettison plans to appeal the judgement, saying he should rather join force with the administration to improve the economy.

The organisation in a statement by the national president, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar Wali, in Abuja said Atiku should accept the verdict of the tribunal in faith as only God gives power.

“We urge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to accept the verdict of the tribunal in good faith as it is only God that give power to whomever he pleases and we equally call on him to team up with President Buhari as he focuses on the enormous and herculean task of re-engineering the nation, fixing the economy, creating jobs for teeming population of unemployed youths, tackling corruption and insecurity headlong for a secured and prosperous Nigeria state,” he said

He also explained that the judgment has further reaffirmed the confidence Nigerians have in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the nation and their decisions to reelect him again to take Nigerians and Nigeria to the next level.

“The judgment is a victory for democracy, rule of law and all Nigeria masses and youth that troop out in their millions to cast their vote and defend it for the President during the 2019 presidential election with this judgment Nigerian should eschew partisanship and rally round the President in his sincere quest to reposition Nigeria.

“We equally wishes to use this medium to congratulate the Judiciary and the panel of jurists that sat through the case in delivering this thorough verdict that was based on Principle of law in Nigeria.

“This verdict has also vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared President Buhari, as the winner of the March 2019 Presidential Election in accordance with the mandate freely express and willingly given by Nigerians,” he added.