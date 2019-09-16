Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

There is nothing that can justify the xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa. Many have said that it was wrong for South Africans to be attacking other Africans living in their country. However, a counter argument will trace the unfortunate development to a failure of leadership, particularly in Nigeria. This problem predates the present leaders.

Most African leaders, over the years, have failed the people. As a result, young men and women are running around embassies seeking visas to leave their countries; and those who cannot follow due process are risking arms and legs to get out through the Sahara Desert.

A failure of leadership has made Nigeria so uncomfortable that many of the youths want to escape from what they consider as a nation where nothing works-a nation where merit is not accorded pride of place and mediocrity is celebrated.

A recent survey in the United States of America indicated that over 65 per cent of Americans do not have international passport. Why would they need it when their country’s leaders have positioned the nation in such a way that prosperity reaches most of the people, including the most vulnerable in the country?

The number of Japanese, Germans, Italians or Britons living in Nigeria can be counted on the tips of the finger. What these countries have in common is that they have developed their economy to the level where their citizens prefer to stay at home rather than dream about living abroad.

That Nigerians flock to South Africa or anywhere else in search of greener pasture is a testimony to how far the country has retrogressed. According to the Ministry of Energy, South Africa’s total domestic electricity generation capacity is 51,309 megawatts (MW) from all sources. In terms of access to electricity, the current access to electricity in South Africa is 86 per cent of the population. 93 per cent of South Africans in urban areas have access to electricity while 66 per cent of rural dwellers in South Africa have access to power. The number of households without power is 2.2million.

The reverse is the case in the country. Nigeria is the largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, but limitations in the power sector have constrained growth. Nigeria is endowed with large oil, gas, hydro and solar resource, and it already has the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts (MW) of electric power from existing plants, but is only able to generate about 4,000 MW.

Only 45 per cent of Nigerians have access to electricity, which is usually epileptic. Percentage of Nigerians in urban centres that have access to electricity is only 55 per cent and in the rural areas, an abysmal 36 per cent have access to electricity.

In Nigeria, the Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, revealed recently that about 135,000 kilometres of road network in the country were un-tarred. According to him, Nigeria has about 195,000 km road network out of which a proportion of about 32,000 km are federal roads while 31,000km are state roads. Out of this, only about 60,000km are paved. Of the paved roads, a large proportion is in very poor unacceptable condition due to insufficient investment and lack of adequate maintenance.

Rail transport is an important element of the country’s transport infrastructure. In Nigeria, for decades, the railway transport system virtually collapsed and it is only in the past few years that efforts are being made to revive it and expand the rail network.

It is from this standpoint that this newspaper views the attraction emigration holds for the average Nigerian youth. It is our considered opinion that the only viable way Nigeria and Nigerians can regain their pride in the eyes of the world is for the leaders to commit to rebuilding the country.

The country’s performance in the power sector, roads and railway infrastructure is unacceptable for a country that is supposedly the biggest economy in Africa. America is the biggest economy in the world, but how many of her citizens are scavenging for a living in foreign lands? How come citizens of Africa’s biggest economy are being hounded by police and immigration officials in major cities around the world, including some poverty ridden small African countries? In our view, what is required is for the country’s leaders to change the narrative and make Nigeria worth living for the citizens, the youths and future generations.