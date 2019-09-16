Connect with us
Majek Fashek Is Alive – Manager

4 hours ago

Majek Fashek‘s manager, Umenka Uzoma has debunked the circulating rumour that the veteran reggae singer/songwriter and guitarist is dead.

Using the reggae music icon’s Instagram page, Umenka Uzoma posted a video in front of a hospital yesterday, 15th of September to debunk the false news about Majek Fashek who was reportedly sick and hospitalized. According to the manager, although there is still a huge need for donation, Majek Fashek is responding well to treatment.

He said; “9:30 PM from London in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Today is Sunday, this is to inform all the well-wishers, fans and lovers of Majek Fashek back in Nigeria that Majek is not dead, he is very fine. I just stepped out now because of this ongoing music that people are saying that he is dead. Let’s not wish him dead, let’s join hands and pray for him.

Majek Fashek was reportedly diagnosed with Cancer of the neck, and the cancer seems to have spread to his lungs and now spreading to other parts of his body. For the moment, the reggae star is unable to talk or recognize anyone according to reports from confirmgist.com

