NEWS
Majek Fashek Is Alive – Manager
Majek Fashek‘s manager, Umenka Uzoma has debunked the circulating rumour that the veteran reggae singer/songwriter and guitarist is dead.
Using the reggae music icon’s Instagram page, Umenka Uzoma posted a video in front of a hospital yesterday, 15th of September to debunk the false news about Majek Fashek who was reportedly sick and hospitalized. According to the manager, although there is still a huge need for donation, Majek Fashek is responding well to treatment.
He said; “9:30 PM from London in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Today is Sunday, this is to inform all the well-wishers, fans and lovers of Majek Fashek back in Nigeria that Majek is not dead, he is very fine. I just stepped out now because of this ongoing music that people are saying that he is dead. Let’s not wish him dead, let’s join hands and pray for him.
Majek Fashek was reportedly diagnosed with Cancer of the neck, and the cancer seems to have spread to his lungs and now spreading to other parts of his body. For the moment, the reggae star is unable to talk or recognize anyone according to reports from confirmgist.com
MOST READ
Ibadan Cheshire Home Laments Defiling Of Disabled By Hoodlums
Majek Fashek Is Alive – Manager
PMB Constitutes Economic Advisory Council To Replace EMT
Xenophobia: 320 Nigerian Returnees To Arrive Lagos Tuesday
Court Rules On BCO’s Libel Suit Against Atiku October 24
Judiciary: National Industrial Court Set To Open Benin Division
Ikpeazu Proffers Solution To Global Terrorism, Insecurity
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Mass Defection Looms In PDP
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
$9.6bn Judgement : P&ID Contract, A Well Organised Scam, FG Insists
- NEWS11 hours ago
Jettison Plans To Appeal Judgement, CSO Tells Atiku
- NEWS12 hours ago
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
- Others17 hours ago
Lessons From Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Govs Frustrating Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – JUSUN
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina