Makinde Mulls 20-year Development Agenda

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said his government is considering coming up with a 20- year Development Agenda to save the state from reeling under the impact of underdevelopment.

The governor, while making his closing remarks at the end of a two- day executive retreat for the state executive council members and senior aides, at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, said the administration was raising the bar for its development objectives.

“We have been underachieving for many years. Administrations have come and gone. Yes, they did their best, but we have to set a high bar for ourselves.

“Within the shortest possible time, we have to put in place a strategic development plan for Oyo state. Administrations have come and gone but operated on ad-hoc basis, we will put in place a 15 to 20 year Development plan for Oyo state. We will be bullish about our development plans.

“Of course, according to the mandate right now it is for four years. So, what I mean is, we have to put up a plan or vision in which successive administrations won’t really need to go back and do the hard work again. Of course, we will do the hard work, and I have a feeling that we used to have some authentic heroes amongst us here”, he said.