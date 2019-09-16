NFC To Fund Films That Promote Peace In Nigeria

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) said it would fund the production of film projects that would promote peace, curb human migration and modern day slavery and the negative effects of illicit drugs in the society.

Mr Brian Etuk, the Head of Public Relations and Intergovernmental Affairs of NFC, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Etuk said that the sponsorship would be for films that would emerge winners in the 10th ZUMA Film Festival in the Co-production Market and Pitching Forum category.

He said the Co-production Forum was to enable film professionals and emerging talents to meet, interact and pitch their film projects to financiers, production companies, distributors and sales agents.

“Securing of co-production deals and funding opportunities for film projects is the key objective of the Co-production Market/Pitching Forum,” he said.

The NFC official said that eligibility for the feature film projects submission was open to emerging film directors and producers in the film and theatre arts from both public and private film schools.

He said that practicing filmmakers with less than five years professional experience could also participate.

“Producers and or Directors whose pitch meet the requirements of the Judges and Investors will receive funding support for their projects.

“In addition, the Nigerian Film Corporation will facilitate financial assistance and grants from strategic partners for the realisation of their film projects,” he said.

He said more details for the competition were on their website for the realisation of their film projection www.nfc.gov.ng and Zuma film festival website –www.zumafilmfest.gov.ng

“All film entries are expected to be accompanied with character treatment analysis, budget estimate for the production as well as detailed marketing and distribution plan.

“Film projects which do not meet the requirements or are incompatible with the theme of the Co-Production Market/Pitching Forum will not be considered,” he said. (NAN)