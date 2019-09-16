Nigerian Artist, Bankulli Speaks On Writing For Beyoncé

Nigerian artist and talent manager, Bankulli Osha has revealed details of his work with Beyoncé on ‘Lion King: The Gift’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the music heavyweight announced his appearance in the upcoming documentary for the album on Monday.

On his Instagram page @bankulli, he posted a preview of the documentary and captioned it, “Watch me on the making of The GIFT album with Beyoncé.

“Find your way back and the other side, watch on ABC Network. Beyonce presents ‘Making The Gift’,” he said.

NAN reports that in July, Beyonce enlisted Bankulli alongside other Nigerian music superstars Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tekno and Mr Eazi in new ‘Lion King’ album.

Bankulli had taken to his twitter handle @bankulli to announce that he contributed vocals and writing on three songs on the album.

He wrote, “Three songs CC @Beyonce THE LION KING : THE GIFT.”

Bankulli was responsible for the subtle ode to fuji music on ‘Find Your Way Back’ and provided spiritual outro on ‘OTHERSIDE’.

He sang in Yoruba with the lyrics, “Sokale o Oluwa, wa wonu okan mi lo” (“Descend from the heavens, Lord and take over my soul”).

The lines, which are a recognisable staple of Nigerian pentecostal church music, elevated the song in ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album.

NAN reports that Bankulli has been making waves in the Nigerian music scene for a long while, before expanding to the international scene.

He was one of the first members of the Mo’ Hits team and introduced D’banj to Kanye West thus kicking off the G.O.O.D Music/Mo’ Hits relationship. (NAN)