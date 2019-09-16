WORLD
Nightmare Causes Sleeping Woman To Swallow Wedding Ring
A US woman has undergone surgery after removing and swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep.
Jenna Evans, 29, said she and her fiancée Bobby had been on a speeding train and she was forced to swallow the ring to protect it from “bad guys”.
She woke at her home in California to realise the episode had been a dream, but saw her diamond ring was missing.
She said she knew exactly what had happened, woke up Bobby to explain, and the couple went to a hospital.
Ms Evans said she struggled to recall the situation to medics “because I was laughing/crying so hard”.
An X-ray scan identified the 2.4-carat ring in her stomach, and doctors agreed it would be unwise “to let nature take its course”.
Ms Evans, a San Diego resident, later had a procedure to remove the ring but said she was asked to sign release forms in case of her death.
“Then I cried a lot because I would be so mad if I died,” she said. “I waited a long time for that damn engagement ring and I will marry Bobby Howell.”
The procedure was a success, and Ms Evans said she woke up “hysterically crying”.
“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way,” she told ABC news channel.
BBC
