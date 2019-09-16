NEWS
PMB Constitutes Economic Advisory Council To Replace EMT
In a move to steer the country’s economy on the path of sustainable growth, President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
According to a statement by the special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina ,the EAC is made up of the following: Prof. Doyin Salami as Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi as Vice-Chairman, with Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya , Dr. Iyabo Masha , Prof. Chukwuma Soludo , Mr. Bismark Rewane as members.
Also Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy) is a member of the board.
Adesina said this advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.
“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” he added.
