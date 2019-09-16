PMB Greets Etsu Nupe At 67

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the government and people of Niger State, and all the sons and daughters of Nupe Kingdom as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne and celebrates his 67th birthday.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president rejoiced with all the family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, “whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service continues to resonate.”

Buhari extolled the “nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe as he sits on the throne of his fathers, upholding the historically strong culture and arts of the people and maintaining peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.”

As the chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, the president affirmed that the culture of acceptance that pervades the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education deserves commendation.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God grants the Etsu Nupe long life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.

…Niger Gov Extols Virtues Of Etsu Nupe

Also, the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has felicitated with the Etsu Nupe on his 67th birthday and the attainment of 16 years on the throne.

In a congratulatory message issued by his chief press secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Governor Bello described Alhaji Abubakar’s reign as a blessing to the entire Nupe Kingdom having engendered peaceful coexistence, growth and development in the area.

The governor, who eulogised the Etsu Nupe, described him as an exemplary and philanthropic leader who has brought his vast years of experience in the public service in the management and leadership to bare on his subjects.

Governor Bello urged the eminent traditional ruler not to continue to work for the sociocultural and economic prosperity as well as the peaceful coexistence of the people within his domain and beyond.

He described the Etsu Nupe’s 16-year reign as momentous, adding that his efforts in education, particularly on the girl-child, uniting his people and the promotion of a rich cultural heritage are legendary.

While acknowledging the existing cordial relationship and collaborative efforts between the state government and the traditional institution in the state, Governor Bello urged him to reawaken and reposition the traditional Institution as part of the renewed efforts to curb the growing insecurity in the state.

He said: “I urge you to continue to uphold the sanctity of the traditional institution and to join hands with the state government in our fight against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal tendencies in our communities.”

The governor prayed Almighty Allah to give the Etsu Nupe sound health, bless his new age and grant him long and successful reign with peace, unity and development.