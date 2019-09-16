NEWS
Sokoto Using NCRC To Boost Polio Immunization Acceptance
Sokoto state is achieving tremendous success in polio immunization courtesy of its non compliance resolution committee (NCRC) Kabiru Mode has said.
Mode who is the Immunization Officer for Dange Shuni local government told LEADERSHIP that, the composition of the committee which include religious, trational and community leaders as well as elites has not only helped in resolving polio non compliance but also foster confidence in the excercise.
According to him, the ongoing round of polio immunization is targeted at 60577 children in the local government.
Mode further disclosed that, 31,536 children have so far been immunized within just 2 days, adding that, they are certain to meet their target at the end of the third day.
“60577 children is the target to be imminized in Dange Shuni LG in the ongoing excercise. On the first day, we immunized 15,307 and
16,229 on the second day”.
“Acceptability of the vaccine is more convincing now than before because of the involvement of religious leaders, community leaders, politicians and elites”.
On how they operates, Mode said for ease of getting across to every household, they are using 95 House to House Team, 22 Fixed Spot Teams and 23 Special/Transit Teams.
“Each of these team, has 3 members divided into Supervisor Vaccinator and Community leader.
“We use the Non Compliance Resolution Committee (NCRC) comprises of local government chairmen, religious, traditional and political leaders to resolve most of the non complaint cases.
“Day one non compliance is 180 household that has 378 vaccinatable children. But the intervention of NCRC resolved 111 of these households leading to the immunization of 262 children.
“There were 69 households with 116 children pending for the day one. However, 48 households were resolved on the second day with 80 children vaccinated. Left over for now is 21 households with 36 children which we are hoping it will be resolved before the end of the excercise”.
