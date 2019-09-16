Tiv Monarch Urges Kinsmen To Live In Peace

The leader of Tiv community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Joseph Aneh has advised kinsmen in the FCT to live in peace and harmony with one another in order to contribute to the development of the territory.

Aneh, who is the Orhemen u Tiv of the FCT, gave the advice at the coronation ceremony of Chief Asemakaha Benson as the Tiv community leader of Galadimawa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He charged the community to always be vigilant and to continue to live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious affiliations.

The monarch urged them to give unreserved support to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, adding that the Tiv community in the FCT has benefitted so much from the present administration, in terms of appointments and patronage than the previous ones.

He also called on federal government to redouble efforts to combat the spate of violence in some parts of the country, stressing that the wanton destruction of lives and property has become alarming and disturbing.

Also speaking, the village head of Galadimawa community, Esu Tanko Danlami tasked ethnic communities in the area to continue to promote cordial relationship already existing between them and their host communities.

On his part, the newly coronated Tiv community leader of Galadimawa, Chief Asemakaha Benson said he would not disappoint his community, even as he pledged to discharged his duties with love humility and justice, promising to bring to limelight the good image of Tiv people and promote unity of our cultural in diversities.