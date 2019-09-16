USAID, Kebbi Launches ‘Albishirin Ku’ Health Project For Mothers, Children

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Breakthrough ACTION in collaboration with Kebbi State Government have launched a social behavioral change initiative called ‘ALBISHIRIN KU’ targeted at improving maternal and child health in the state.

The project which is aimed at increasing practice of health behaviors in the areas of Malaria, Maternal Newborn, Child health and Nutrition as well as Reproductive health was flagged off by the wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

Dr Shittu Abdul Aguye, the deputy project director, Breakthrough Action said that project would bring about good health practices and break those social norms and behaviors that were not helpful to the mother and child.

He said the project would be implemented in Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto state.

The Kebbi State Coordinator of Breakthrough Action, Mr.Sammy Olaniru, the organization piloting the project under USAID in Kebbi said that the implementation approach was coordinated package of interpersonal, community, Mass media and mobile digital interventions.

“To achieve this, one umbrella identity has been developed which was designed and tested to resonate with audience in the project states”, he said.

In her keynote address, the wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu commended USAID Breakthrough Action for the intervention to improve the lives of mother and child.

She said the program was launched at a time when Kebbi’s maternal and child health narrative is drastically changing especially in routine immunization coverage from 17 percent in 2015 to 74 percent in 2018.

Dr. Zainab Bagudu explained that since Governor Abubakar Atkiku Bagudu took over the affairs of the state in 2015, the Kebbi State Government had made significant progress in improving the health sector thereby improving maternal and child health through various interventions.

She announced that the state would be organising 6th round of free medical outreach in October to give patients from Kebbi and beyond solutions to their health problems.