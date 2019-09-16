WHO, Others Harp On Regular Exercise For Healthy Living

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for regular exercise for improved quality of life.

The organisation stated this during a physical activity programme: “walk the talk” it organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Well-being Foundation, at the weekend, in Abuja.

Officer in Charge, WHO, Nigeria, Dr Clement Peter, “This is the second walk the talk, it has been a very successful event we have a cross section of the community her today and I am very pleased with the concerns for a healthy life style.

“We must make exercise part of our routine.”

On her part, the Founder, Wellbeing Foundation, Mrs Toyin Saraki, urged all Nigerian to take 35 minutes three times a week to curb diseases like heart disease, diabetes and others.

She said “This has been an extremely successful edition. Last year we had over 4,000 persons walk, ran and some few exercises, this year I think we have about 6,500.

“The challenge to make everybody aware of the benefits of regular exercises to their health. We advise that everybody should walk at least 35 minutes three times a week.

“It curbs diabetes, it curbs heart disease, it curbs obesity and it just generally makes you feel much better,” she urged.

According to her, the health for all challenged aims at universal health coverage for all citizens as soon as we can buy we have a deadline of 2030, this means affordable quality care that people can afford so that when they fall ill it doesn’t plunge them into misery.

The event was part of activities for the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting in New York, on the 23 September 2019.