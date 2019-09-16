Wike Restates Commitment To Access To Education

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has restated the commitment of his administration towards access to education in the state.

Wike disclosed this yesterday while commissioning the reconstructed and remodeled Sea-Bed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, as part of activities marking his second term’s first 100 days in office.

The Sea-Bed Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, is one of the 253 Schools upgraded and expanded by the governor in the last four years.

Commissioning the school, Wike assured Rivers people that he will continue to uplift the standard of education in the State through critical interventions.

He said: “We shall continue to engage in human capital development. And the best way to engage in human capital development is to fund educational development”.

The governor announced that the state government has awarded contracts for the construction of 69 Primary and Basic Education Schools across the state.

He said: “We are awarding contracts for the construction of 69 Primary and Basic Education schools for the expansion of the frontiers of education.

“These projects will be handled by people of Rivers State, who will be empowered in the process of executing the projects.”

Wike statedd that the Rivers State government will continue to develop the education sector as a way of securing the future of Rivers State.

The governor reiterated the abolition of fees and levies for all primary and Secondary schools in the State.

He said: “We shall sanction any school administrator or principal that collects any type of fee. We have made provision for the funding of all schools in the state”.

Wike said that while other States celebrated their first 100days through press conferences, the Rivers State government has continued to deliver projects to the people.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunny Okere, said that the school was remodeled and expanded.

Okere said the new school now has computer laboratory, Electronic Library, new classrooms and a Generator House.

Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah said that this is the first time that the school is witnessing upgrade after 106 years of existence.

Mrs. Inko-Tariah of Christ Church thanked the Rivers State Governor for delivering on his promise to the Church, saying that the project is a testament that Wike is a man of his wordsmith