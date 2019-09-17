Aero Contractors’ Maiden Flight Lands In Benin As Airline Reopens Operations On Lagos-Benin Route

…Organisers pick airline as official partner for 2019 NAFEST

As part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s sustained drive to open up Edo State to investors and tourists, commercial airline operator, Aero Contractors has reopened flight operations on the Benin-Lagos route, as the maiden flight arrived the Benin Airport on September 16.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwengie-Ero, who witnessed the arrival of the flight on Monday, said the airline has been assigned the official flight carrier for the 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding in the state from October 19th to 26th.

He said participants visiting the state for the 2019 NAFEST will get discounts on air tickets, noting “We are going to have reduced prices for persons coming for the 2019 NAFEST.”

The commissioner added that the operations of Aero Contractors in the state will boost tourism in the state on the back of the influx of people to the state through the airport.

“The investment drive of the Governor Obaseki-led administration is paying off. We are recording influx of people in and out of the state via air transportation. The coming of Aero Contractors into the state’s aviation sector will encourage competition,” he said.

The Head of Ground Operations, Aero Contractors, Peter Omata, said the airline was coming back to Benin with more efficient services, adding, “Aero is a reliable way to fly. This year is our 60th year in aviation in Nigeria. We are coming back to Benin to stay and to build up the economy in the state.”

He assured passengers of affordable flight prices, satisfaction for customers and partnership with the Edo State Government.