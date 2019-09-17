NEWS
APBN Holds 35th Annual General Assembly.
The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) will next Tuesday in Lagos hold its 35th Annual General Assembly and Award.
The APBN which is the umbrella body of all professional associations in Nigeria.
In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, ESV. Sam Akanbi said the AGA will avail the Association to consolidate on its gains over the years.
He reiterated the association’s quest to continue to contribute to the economic development of the country.
He said the AGA will provide another unique opportunity for the Association to deliberate on new strategy to key into policies of Government that encourages Nigerian Professionals
According to him, the current leadership of the Association is determined to ensure that issues that affects Members of the APBN are addressed.
He disclosed that a lecture series will be part of the AGA and Awards will be given to three deserving professional who has made great impact on the nation.
