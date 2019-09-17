Delta Fish Farmers Lament Lost Of Over 3,000 Ponds To Flooding

Fish farmers in Delta State, have continued to lament the loss of millions of naira worth of produce, following the effect of the ravaging flood on their fish ponds.

President-General of Uvwie Kingdom, Chief Austin Ukuwrere, while addressing newsmen in Warri, on behalf of the farmers, said fishes in over 3, 000 ponds were swept away by the flood.

According to him; “Royal Fish Ekpan, is one of the biggest farms situated in Uvwie Local Government Area of the State. The Fish Farm has different clusters of ponds which produce different sizes of fish of which fish buyers come from far and near to buy”.

He noted that due to the heavy rain and flooding, the water overflowed the ponds and thousands of fish stocked by farmers operating in the farm escaped.

He added that the losses had grave consequences on their businesses as they secured huge loans from banks, cooperative societies and other financial bodies to raise the fishes, hoping to pay back upon harvest.

The fish farmers also blamed the flood on lack of drains on the Clarkson road in new layout Ekpan, which leads to the fish farms. They appealed to government to open up the natural water channel, and construct drainage in the areas to help avert further flooding.

He also urged the state government to help construct the road leading to the fish farm, as it would ease movement in and out of the farm, adding that fish farming had boosted the economic activities in the area.

The farmer said that they were now constrained to reconstruct the damaged ponds as well as re-stock even as he expressed worry that if government ‘does not work on the road and drains’, the same fate could befall then if the flood occurs again.

He decried that the failure of relevant government agencies to clear natural water channels had however, led to flooding, destroying much of the ponds. The farmer called on government to urgently carry out its promises of clearing out structures blocking natural water way and opening more drainage.