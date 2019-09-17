FG Gives NCC 9-Day To Deactivate 2.24m SIM Cards

The federal government yesterday ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deactivate 2.24million improperly registered Sim cards on or before 25th September.

The minister of Communications, Dr. Ibrahim Pantami issued the directive during the inauguration of the newly constituted board of NCC in Abuja yesterday.

The minister described the development as a security risk to the nation, saying that the Commission having rectified 6.775m out of the original 9.2m improperly registered sim cards, should proceed to cut off the remaining number.

He noted that sim cards are usually involved in most of the crimes committed in the country.

He however, directed the regulator to notify all Telecom operators that after September 25th, that any SIM that is involved in crime should be traceable to a particular individual.

He said: ‘‘I have a breaking news for you, after my announcement last week of the 9.2million SIM cards in circulation, NCC Executive Vice Chairman has just briefed me that about 6.775million has been rectified.

‘‘We believe that on the 25th September, 2019 we don’t want to have single incomplete registration of SIM. cards in Nigeria. This means we have only 2.24million yet to be rectified. So, we want them to be properly rectified on or before 25th September, 2019.’’

In that direction, we want the management to immediately inform the telecoms. After 25th of September, if a crime is committed and SIM is used, we only need the number of that SIM from the regulator to know the identity of the person who committed the crime. With that, a lot will be achieved. We will submit the identity to the security agencies.”

“From investigations, SIM cards were used in the 99 per cent of crime committed in Nigeria. Before you think of any economic benefits, the constitutional responsibility of the executive is the protection of lives and properties”.

‘‘So, the life of one innocent Nigerian is more important than any revenue the federal government may get as a result of engineering the implementation or registration of SIM cards because you cannot think of any economic benefit if the person is not alive.”

He however, commended the commission for its efforts in reducing the number of improperly registered sim cards in use in the country from 9.2 million to 2.42 million.

“The number of unregistered and incomplete sim cards have been significantly reduced. Within this period they were able to rectify at least 6.775 million incomplete registration. So, the total number of incomplete registration as at today is 2.42 million, so the reduction within this period is 73.6 per cent. It was from 9.2 million to 2.42. I think this is a significant achievement and this is highly commendable. Please maintain the tempo with the support of your board.”

Other members of the board include: Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Engr. Ubale Maska, among others.