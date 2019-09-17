Gbajabiamila Allays Fears Of Katsina IDPs

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila , has assured the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Katsina State that the federal government was doing all it can to make life better for them.

Gbajabiamila, who paid a visit to the Gidan Baki IDPs Camp in Katsina metropolis on Monday, expressed sadness over the conditions of IDPs all over the country.

He, however, noted that the main focus of government would be how to get the thousands of IDP children into schools so that they can have a better future. He also donated drugs worth over N60 million and 600 thousand bags of rice to the IDPs.

The speaker also promised to take over the medical bills of a female IDP who recently gave birth to a baby with a cleft lip and directed that she be taken to Abuja in the next few days for best medical attention.

“The ultimate goal is not to come here and be giving you food. The ultimate goal is to get you out of here to places that are befitting of human beings. Our ultimate goal is to ensure your education as children, to ensure that you’re taken care of in terms of your medical needs. The Almighty Allah will give us the capacity, the political will to do those things which we need to do.

“I want to assure you that the government will not abandon you. We will do everything possible to get you out of this situation. As members of parliament, we will ensure that we push for your well-being and get you out of this place,” he said.

During the visit,he also taught civic education to some students of the Government Day Secondary School, Kofar Sauri, where he promised to construct a block of classroom and award university scholarship to the best graduating student of the school annually.

Gbajabiamila further commended teachers of the school for investing their time and resources to the future of the students.

“When I teach, after 15 minutes, I will begin to sweat, my back begins to hurt and my legs shake. That explains what you teachers go through. May Allah reward you abundantly.

“The feedback I’ve received over the years from parents is that their children have improved. It is my hope that when I leave here, in the next 20 years, these students will be among those that will become lawyers, doctors, senators or the governor of Katsina State.

“We will make sure that we put a block of classroom here. We will do that through your representative. I will award a scholarship for the best final student to the university until graduation. This will be my endowment here in your school.”

Earlier, he paid a courtesy call on the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, saying he was in Katsina to assess the security situation on ground in view of recent happenings in the state.

Noting that the issues at hand could not be dealt with by the state alone, Gbajabiamila noted that, “As a government, we must do it together.

We have to assist the state, and for us to do that, we should be on ground to see the situation. We’ve been to Zamfara and Borno and the stories are the same.”

Responding, Governor Masari, who thanked the Speaker for choosing Katsina as one of the states to visit, informed that the state lacked the resources to contain the problem at hand, calling for the assistance of the federal government.

Masari said part of the problem was that the people perpetrating banditry in the state suffered neglect for many years, adding that, “We asked them to choose where they wanted us to meet. We met, and what has been there since 2015, are still there. Principal among them is neglect. They said they have been supporting farmers and all, but that there was never been a programme to help them.”

Before departing the state, the speaker also paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, who urged him to remain resolute in ensuring good governance and national development.