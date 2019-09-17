Health: Zulum Assures Payment Of Counterpart Fund On Eradication Of Polio 

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara zulum, has assured members of Bill and Melinder Gates and Dangote Foundations of prompt payments of counterpart funding for the routine immunization exercise to rid the state of polio.

The governor gave this assurance during a meeting with the delegation at the Government House Maiduguri.

Gov. Zulum noted that, payments of counterpart funding is very necessary to enable the team embark on proper enlightenment campaign for effective routine immunization to areas that are inaccessible in the state.

The governor used the occasion to thank officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their contribution in the routine exercise to make the state polio free and expressed optimism that with the military in the campaign train, Borno will achieve the desired objectives.

Prof. Zulum also said that, a bill on national health insurance scheme in the state will soon be presented to the House of Assembly members for passage into law, adding that the present administration will do everything possible to bring health care delivery to the door steps of the masses.

To this end, he said already within his three months as a governor, he has constructed 10 health care facilities in different locations in the state and promised to construct 10 more to cater for the health needs of the people.

Prof. Babagana umara zulum then commended the two foundations for their untiring efforts in the routine immunization in Borno so that all the areas that are not accessible could be effectively covered during the campaign.

The governor also used the forum to acknowledge the various financial assistance by the two organizations most especially, Bill and Milenda Gates for constantly coming to the aid of the government.

Earlier in his remarks, the president Bill and Melinda Gates, Dr Chris Elias, reiterated the commitment of their foundation to work closely with Borno state government to strengthen all efforts geared towards the success of the routine immunization to rid the state of polio.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Borno state primary health care development agency Dr. Sule Mele said,there are still about 43 children found in an inaccessible settlements due to the Boko Haram terrorists activities, but assured that efforts are being made with the help of the military to reach out to them.

While comending the efforts of the state government for the prompt payments of the counterpart funding, Dr Mele also solicited for more assistance from the two foundations and local government chairmen for the next campaigns in preparatory for the next routine immunization.

Also in his words of encouragement, the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi said, the comand will use all available resources at their disposal and mobilize all officers and men to support the initiative of Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as Dangote foundations to see that all nooks and crannies of the state is reached to eradicate polio in Borno state.