IST Seeks Jurisdiction Expansion To Cover Other Financial Sectors

To engender speedy resolution of disputes in the financial services sector, the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) said that it’s seeking to enlarge its jurisdiction to encompass adjudication of disputes arising from transactions in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy.

This is even as the tribunal revealed that over 70 judgements have been delivered in keenly contested cases across the zones within the statutorily prescribed time of three months, from the date of commencement of hearing.

Also, 2019 legal year has seen the Tribunal work tirelessly to clear its case docket, which had been clogged with a myraid of cases totalling 54, which accumulated during the period of inactivity between 2015 to 2017 when the Tribunal was not constituted. These exclude over 60 cases that have been filed since this present Tribunal commenced sitting in October 2017.

As satutorily required by Section 289(5) of its enabling Act, it mandated it to dispose of cases pending before it within three months of commencement of hearing into the substantive case.

Speaking during the 2019/2020 opening legal year of the Tribunal in Lagos yesterday, chief executive officer, IST, Siaka Idoko-Akoh, noted that the Tribunal has continued through its long line of well-thought judgements and ruling to evolve a new and unique jurisprudence in the Nigerian capital market.

Idoko-Akoh further said it had become necessary to ensure that the relevance of the IST is not restricted to the capital market alone, saying that “Leveraging on the IST success story, the idea has been mooted in some quarters, of the need to enlarge the jurisdiction of the IST to encompass adjudication of disputes arising from dealing transactions in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy.”

He explained that this will engender speedy resolutions of disputes in the financial services sector, away from the usual delays inherent in the regular traditional court system, with its attendant consequence for economic growth.

Also, deputy chairman, House of Representatives, Capital market committee, Anayo Edwin, said “Upon the inauguration of the committee, we shall consider your request for the expansion of the tribunal’s jurisdiction to cover other financial sector related cases and for more funding.”

Edwin charged the Tribunal to achieve a sustainable growth of the financial sector through a harmonious and investment friendly capital market, adding that this can only be attainable through the glaring manifestation of its core values of fairness, integrity, efficiency, professionalism and speedy dispensation of justice.

In his goodwill message, registrar/chief executive officer, Institute of Capital Market Registrars, Dr. David Ogogo, noted that the IST was set up due to the need to enhance investors’ confidence, urging the Tribunal to deliver transparent and fair judgement.

Ogogo said, “The reality on ground is that if there are no disputes, there would be no need to establish organisations like the IST and so, things cannot always go smoothly, but if there are disputes and they are to be resolved, then of course, courage and patience will be required to handle things in the right way in enhancing investors’ confidence in the market.”