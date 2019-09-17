ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart Hit With $60m Lawsuit Over Sex Tape
American stand-up comedian, producer and actor, Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner, Montia Sabbag has sued him for 60 million dollars.
Sabbag claimed that he secretly recorded their intimate encounter in 2017 at Las Vegas hotel.
Sabbag said her encounter with Kevin Hart was all planned by him and his friend, Jonathan Jackson who was arrested for extortion, according to TMZ reports.
She said Kevin motive at that time was motivated by publicity, especially with an upcoming comedy tour and that was why he and his friend allegedly hid the camera.
Earlier, in September 2017, footage was being shopped around of Hart allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with Sabagg in a Las Vegas hotel room.
The comedian’s friend, Jonathan Jackson, was later arrested for allegedly trying to sell the footage and Hart claimed he was the victim of ‘extortion’.
Jackson, who denied ever extorting the comedian, was later charged with two count charge of extortion relating to alleged efforts to get money out of Hart to keep the tape under wraps.
However, TMZ claim to have recently obtained court documents filed on behalf of Sabagg, accusing Hart of his involvement in the act.
The suit claims Hart allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan Hotel suite so he could set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison.
Meanwhile, the comedian and actor who was recently involve in a fatal motor accident, has been reportedly moved to a physical therapy facility where he would be undergoing further treatment. (NAN)
