NEWS
Lulu-Briggs Foundation Sponsors 100 Free Fibroid Surgeries
No fewer than 100 patients of uterine fibroids will enjoy free surgeries this weekend in Port Harcourt, courtesy of OB Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
Announcing this at a media briefing, the coordinator of programmes of OB Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mrs. Ineba Tongkam, said the medical reach out is in commemoration of the Foundations 18th anniversary, targeted at raising awareness about Uterine Fibroid.
According to Mrs. Tongkam, the event, which comes up at the La Sien Pavilion, 22, Forces Road, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, is being organized in partnership with both the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.
Also speaking at the media briefing, a consultant gynecologist with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Dr. (Mrs.) Rosemary Ogu, said one out of every two women has uterine fibroid, adding that the prevalence of the health condition is more rampant than can be imagined.
She commended the Board and management of OB Lulu Briggs Foundation for its plan to sponsor the treatment of women suffering from uterine fibroid as the high point of its 18th anniversary.
According to her, with a population of 200 million people amidst lean financial resources, there is no way the Nigerian Government alone can take care of the health needs of the populace.
Dr. Ogu, who is the chairman of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (Rivers State chapter), said this was what encouraged the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital to partner with the Foundation on this years anniversary, calling all other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gestures of OB Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
The OB Lulu-Briggs Foundation was founded in 2001 by the managing director of Moni Pulo Limited, an oil company, Pastor (Mrs.) Seinye OB Lulu-Briggs, to formalize the corporate social responsibility efforts of her husband and founder of Moni Pulo, High Chief OB Lulu-Briggs, who passed on last December.
The Foundations Medical Mission Programme started out as the Care for Life Quarterly Free Medical Week in Abonnema, Rivers State, in 2005. Since then, 124,826 men, women and children in rural and semi-urban areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states have received access to quality health care services and health awareness education free of charge.
The Foundation has also responded to huge un-met demand for ophthalmic care across the Niger Delta by taking vison care clinics to communities to promote good vision for all and help prevent conditions that routinely impair sight. The Foundation also promotes preventive health through awareness raising campaigns and covers the costs of specialized medical treatments for individuals from indigent families.
