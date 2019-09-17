SPORTS
Minister Summons NFF Over Dennerby’s Resignation
Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has assured of his readiness to intervene in what led to sudden resignation of Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby.
Dare who spoke via his twitter handle a while on Monday said, “I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the coach of Super Falcons. I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to Coach Nigeria’s female team.”
Dennerby reportedly resigned his appointment as Nigeria’s senior National women team coach few days ago.
The decision of the coach to resign was due to alleged backlog of salary arrears amidst countless frustrating tendencies by his employer – Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
However, NFF is yet to issue any official statement concerning the development.
It was learnt that Dennerby reportedly resigned from his post following the persistent interference in selecting players as well as non-payment of his accumulated salaries and allowances by the NFF.
