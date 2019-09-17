SPORTS
Nasarawa Will Soon Become Nigeria’s Sports Theatre – Gov Sule
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed his administration’s resolve to make the state a sports theatre in Nigeria within the next two years .
Sule, who spoke to Sports Writers at the just concluded 5th National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, through his special adviser on sports, Hon Kwanta Yakubu, said his administration is highly committed to sports development.
“His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule is highly committed to sports development. Recently, we celebrated 100 days, in which a lot of achievements have been recorded in terms of sports development.
“In Nasarawa State, we have sports academy and His excellency has given contract for its construction. We have lots of consultants across the world. We have opened talks with top consultants in Germany. His Excellency is not sleeping, we are upgrading our facilities”.
“In the next two years, Nasarawa will become a sports theatre in Nigeria,” he said.
While highlighting some of the achievements recorded within the administration’s 100 days, he specifically emphasized the exploits of the Female Aiteo Cup final in which Nasarawa Amazon’s prominently featured at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
Though he expressed satisfaction with the state’s outing at the NYG, he was optimistic of better results at subsequent editions.
“Yes, I am very satisfied with the performance here. Over 10 of our athletes were among those top talents discovered”.
“We are trying to see how subsequent outings at NYG will be more successful. We remain like Oliver twist, we always demand they should do better than this”.
“We will assess our performance and see why we are not number one,” he stressed.
Hon Yakubu said that the state government placed high premium on development of youths and is using sports as one of the tools in achieving it. “Recently, we inaugurated a committee to revamp sports across all the local government areas in the state,” he added.
On sporting facilities, he revealed that they were working towards getting new state-of-the-art facilities that would be an envy of all.
“We are working towards having new facilities that would be compared to none. In the North Central zone, our stadium is one of the best.”
His Excellency is committed to doing it even better,” he declared.
