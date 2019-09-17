NEWS
NIMechE Tasks FG On National Technical Skills
The Nigerian Institution of Mechaniral Engineers (NIMechE) Abuja Chapter, has appealed to the federal government to develop the national technical skills across the country for young engineers.
The Chairman of NIMechE, Engr Peter Ingbiankobo, made the appeal at the NIMechE 7the Annual General Meeting with the theme: “The Role of Technical Skills in Enhancing Manufacturing for National Development” in Abuja, on Tuesday.
Ingbiankobo said that they deserved national economic growth and that can only be possible through the sustainable development of technical skills.
According to him, the manufacturing sector is the bedrock of economic development in the world over, there is no gainsaying that this sector has been faced with numerous challenges including lack of technical skills for sustainability of the existing industries in Nigeria.
Similar, the Technical Secretary of NIMechE, Engr Matthew Odama, lament the stage of technical skill in Nigeria said that the role of technical skills have been abandoned by federal government, and job mean for Nigeria have been taking by foreigners.
Odama said, “The technical skills will reduce unemployment and promotes self-reliance for individuals to atop the menace of socioeconomic challenges in Nigeria”.
Speaking at the event, the Director General of Industrial Training Fund (TF), Sir Joseph Ari, who represented by Shodunke Olayinka, said, “The technical skills of emerging have turnaround in the manufacturing sector and Nigerian economy can be sustaineed through a concerted and co-operative effort to strengthen the sector’s Technical, Vocational and Educational Skills Training (TVET) system.
“The TVET model would require committed participation of all stakeholders, including the government, industries, training institutions, educational institutions and various unions,” he said
He urged the federal government and stakeholders to collaborates in the development of workforce in driving the national growth through the technical skills.
