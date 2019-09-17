NEWS
NOA Urges Respect For National Symbols
As Nigeria marks the 2019 National Symbols Day, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to imbibe the right attitude of respect for Nigeria’s national symbols.
Director general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the call in a message made available to journalists by his head of press unit, Mr. Paul Odenyi, to commemorate the coming into being of the nation’s insignia of nationhood .
According to him, “Nigeria’s national symbols serve as rallying points for national identity and cohesion and therefore deserve to be celebrated with utmost respect and pride. These includes the Coat of Arms, Nigerian Flag, National Anthem, National Pledge, the Naira, Nigerian Passport and National Identity Card, all of which must be treated with care to avoid mutilation, stains, improper rendition or display as the case may be.
“Let us remind our people on a day like this to stop spraying the naira at social events. Public institutions are reminded to look outside to see the state of the national flag hoisted in their premises, and to be sure that the Coat of Arms in their buildings are correct colours because many are not using the correct colour combination.”
The DG urged Nigerians to join the advocacy for the promotion of our national symbols.
