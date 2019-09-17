NEWS
‘Over 100 LGAs In 33 States Affected By Flood’
…as NIHSA expresses concern over non- adherence to warnings
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) says more than 100 Local Government Areas in 33 States of the federation have been affected by various degrees of flooding in the ongoing rainfalls. Government officials say the development is due to failure of the victims of flood to heed earlier warnings of predicted ravaging floods in parts of the country.
NIHSA says more floods should be expected in the Southern part of the country as a result of predicted heavy rainfalls; while stating that the rains are expected to subside in the Northern part of the country between September and October, “This means that the states in the south should brace up for more flooding incidents,” Director General of NIHSA, Engr. Clement Nze said while addressing a media conference on Monday.
According to NIHSA, the floods have resulted in loss of many lives, properties, economic disruption and loss of several agricultural lands.
The media briefing was on the update of the nation’s Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) 2019 prediction, at the NIHSA head office in Abuja.
According to him, states affected by the flooding include: Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Adamawa, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Edo, and FCT, among others.
The States so far affected by flooding are: Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kwara, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Abia, Cross River, Borno, Jigaws, Kano, Ekiti, Oyo and the FCT.
By NiMet 2019 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction, it is expected that by 26th September, rains will cease in Katsina and Sokoto states, but will continue till November and early December in the Southern parts of Nigeria.
The DG frowned at the attitudinal set back experienced from all states and stakeholders in the country towards mitigating the predicted flooding in spite of several warnings and public enlightenment campaigns.
“It is very unfortunate that the flooding incidents are manifesting just as predicted by NIHSA. This means that relevant stakeholders, especially individuals and state governments, have failed to heed the warnings issued before the onset of flooding season in the country.
“The localised urban flooding incidents being witnessed in some cities and communities in the country are expected to continue due to high rainfall intensity of long duration, rainstorms, blockage of drainage system and poor urban planning resulting in erection of structures within the floodplains and waterways,” he said.
Nze hereby called on the states and local governments along all stakeholders to remove structures built within the floodplains, clear block drainages, culverts and other waterways.
